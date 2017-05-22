26°
Weapons, drugs and drivers: busy weekend for Bundy cops

Eliza Goetze
| 22nd May 2017 10:27 AM
DRINK DRIVER: Proserpine police stopped a male driver, travelling 3.5 times the limit with an unrestrained child passenger.
DRINK DRIVER: Proserpine police stopped a male driver, travelling 3.5 times the limit with an unrestrained child passenger.

IT HAS been a busy weekend for Bundaberg police who made a string of drug and weapon arrests around the area.

Thabeban

At about 12.35pm yesterday police found a 44-year-old Bargara man in posession of a dangerous drug after searching a home on Clearview Ave, Thabeban.

The man was issued a Notice to Appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 12.

Bundaberg South

On Saturday during a targeted operation on FE Walker St, officers from Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch intercepted vehicle at about 7.50pm and found an alleged quantity of a dangerous drug, weapon and utensil.

A 40-year-old Innes Park man was arrested and later charged with one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapons Category D/H/R weapon and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 16.

Bargara

Last Friday, officers from Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch pulled over a 32-year-old Ashfield man just before 10pm on See St.

After a roadside breath and saliva test he returned a positive result for illegal drugs.

Police then searched the vehicle and found an alleged quantity of a dangerous drug, a utensil and a knife.　

The man was arrested and later charged with two counts each of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under Drugs Misuse Act, possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used, unlawful possession of weapons category A, B OR M and assault or obstruct police officer.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning. The drug driving matter is scheduled for July 27.

Drug driving offences

Two drivers had their licences suspended for 24 hours after returning positive saliva tests for illegal drugs.

On Saturday at about 6.40pm, a 26-year-old Norville man was pulled over by police on Thomas Thomsen Dr, Thabeban.

He is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 27.

On Friday at about 8.50pm, a 28-year-old Avenell Heights man was pulled over on Barolin St, Walkervale.

He is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 27.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Topics:  drug driving drugs police weapons

