Weapons and drugs seized from property

POLICE have located a number of weapons and dangerous drugs at a property yesterday.

Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said police from the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad, Maryborough Dog Squad, Bundaberg Dog Squad and Brisbane Dog Squad executed the search warrant in Childers.

"During the search police located dangerous drugs, a concealed semi-automatic firearm and a crossbow," Det Snr Sgt Self said.

"Police also located items used in the production of amphetamines."

Det Snr Sgt Self said the Illicit Laboratory Investigation team from Brisbane attended to seize chemicals and other items.

Investigations are continuing.

No one has been charged at this time.