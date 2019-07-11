Weapons and drugs found in Bundaberg raids

Weapons and drugs were discovered in raids.

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with drug offfences after police executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

At 3pm police searched a Norville address where they found a 22 calibre bolt-action rim-fire rifle, 22 ammunition, five grams of cannabis, a grinder, glass pipe and a set of scales.

The woman was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing utensils.

Police are currently trying to locate a 29-year-old male who might be able to assist them with information on the firearm and ammunition that was found.

The woman will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 2.

Another search at a Warrell St address in Millbank resulted in a 22-year-old woman receiving drug charges.

Bundaberg CIB officers found two bongs, a small amount of cannabis, a grinder, a glass pipe, two sets of digital scales and a white crystal substance in a clip-seal bag believed to be methamphetamine.

She was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of utensil.