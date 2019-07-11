Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weapons and drugs were discovered in raids.
Weapons and drugs were discovered in raids. Contributed
Crime

Weapons and drugs found in Bundaberg raids

Geordi Offord
by
11th Jul 2019 6:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with drug offfences after police executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

At 3pm police searched a Norville address where they found a 22 calibre bolt-action rim-fire rifle, 22 ammunition, five grams of cannabis, a grinder, glass pipe and a set of scales.

The woman was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing utensils.

Police are currently trying to locate a 29-year-old male who might be able to assist them with information on the firearm and ammunition that was found.

The woman will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 2.

Another search at a Warrell St address in Millbank resulted in a 22-year-old woman receiving drug charges.

Bundaberg CIB officers found two bongs, a small amount of cannabis, a grinder, a glass pipe, two sets of digital scales and a white crystal substance in a clip-seal bag believed to be methamphetamine.

She was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of utensil.

crime police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    To test or not to test? Readers debate welfare proposal

    premium_icon To test or not to test? Readers debate welfare proposal

    News BUNDY residents have shared their two cents on whether the region should or should not be included in a potential drug test trial for welfare recipients.

    KFC bucket up and spinning as new store open date nears

    premium_icon KFC bucket up and spinning as new store open date nears

    Business Preparations under way for opening new KFC outlet

    Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    premium_icon Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    News Raising the bar with new standards and more access to information