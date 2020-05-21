Weapons against germs and cold weather donated to region

FIGHTING GERMS: The North Burnett Community Service received a welcome donation in May to help the community. Picture: Facebook

A MUCH needed care package has been delivered to the North Burnett to help fight cold weather and dangerous germs.

More than 1000 bottles of hand sanitiser and 18 blankets were delivered to the North Burnett Community Service (NBCS) this month.

High Titanium Resources and Technology Limited have donated these items to aid those doing it tough during the pandemic.

Drought resilience officer Russell Mills will be distributing free hand sanitiser out across the North Burnett in the coming weeks.

NBCS centre manager Carol Chapman said this was co-ordinated through the Department of State Development's Richard Crook.

"After discussions with Richard regarding the hand sanitisers, he asked what else was needed for the North Burnett," Ms Chapman said.

"We mentioned a lot of people, particularly those in the caravan parks, who didn't have enough blankets or warm clothing for the winter.

"He was then able to collect donations for us and delivered them to help those in genuine need."

Drought resilience officer Russell Mills and NBCS Centre Manager Carol Chapman. Picture: Contributed

Multiple charity shops in the region closed their doors in the last few months due to the rise of the coronavirus in Queensland.

Large amounts of seasonal workers were then left without any warm blankets when the recent cold snap to hit the region.

"This affected the backpackers particularly, as they usual travel with limited stuff, and buy as the seasons change," she said.

"This year they were caught with no op shops, and no job for lots of them, so they had even less money."

The NBCS were able to help backpackers before the donation arrived with several blankets donated from St Vincent De Paul.

The NBCS is currently open for stage one of the council's and State Government's road map, with only 10 visitors allowed at one time.

They're currently in plans to host Australia's Biggest Morning tea held each year to support the Cancer Council.

Ms Chapman said the scheduled date on May 28 will change due to the coronavirus.