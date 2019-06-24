Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Crime

Armed burglar flees after being yelled at

by ANDREW POTTS
24th Jun 2019 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast man allegedly pointed a weapon during a bungled burglary of a house in the city's north over the weekend. He's now set to face court.

The man was charged after an attempted burglary at a house on Ashmore's Pinaroo Crescent at 5.40am Sunday morning.

Police allege that the people inside the house were woken just before dawn and saw a man in the outdoor area near their kitchen.

It is alleged the man pointed a weapon at them and fled after the people inside the house yelled at him.

The Southport man will appear in court on July 8.

burglary court weapon

Top Stories

    'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    premium_icon 'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    Crime "He kicked her several times. The couple's daughter yelled 'stop hitting, be nice'

    Want a job? You'll want to get into this industry

    premium_icon Want a job? You'll want to get into this industry

    News Employment site shows industry helps drive rise of 8.6 per cent

    Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

    premium_icon Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

    Crime 34-year-old described as 'anti-authority'