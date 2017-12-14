'We won't give up the fight'

WALKERS LAW: Kerri Walker, Trisha Mabley and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett with the petition, which has more than 4500 signatures.

WALKERS LAW: Kerri Walker, Trisha Mabley and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett with the petition, which has more than 4500 signatures. Mike Knott BUN141217WALKER1

"I WILL never have my children back but if we can enforce these laws to save even just one life, it needs to happen as soon as possible.”

That is the desperate plea from Bundaberg mother Kerri Walker who lost her two children in a horrific car crash at Easter this year.

A driver, on his way home from an overseas trip, ploughed into the car Sarah and Daniel Walker were travelling in on Easter Monday, killing the siblings instantly.

The driver, Hervey Bay lawyer Donald George Gayler, was fined $3000 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

Mrs Walker, along with family advocate Trisha Mabley, have since been fighting to strengthen careless driving laws through their petition Walkers Law and were promised the legislation would be passed in parliament by Christmas.

They have been left bitterly disappointed.

Their petition, which has been circulating since September, so far has more than 4500 signatures.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is now calling on the re-elected Palaszczuk Government to honour commitments made to families of road crash victims.

"Clearly this was on everyone's agenda prior to an election and the promises that were made to Kerri Walker and other grieving families need to be kept,” he said.

"Harsher penalties for careless drivers who cause fatal crashes should have been brought in before Christmas, as promised, but Annastacia Palaszczuk decided an election was a higher priority than this family's quest to save lives.

"We just need to get on with it and make sure good, fair and effective laws are implemented to enhance road safety for all.

"Queensland families like the Walkers need these laws changed to get the justice they desperately need to move forward.”

Daniel and Sarah Walker were killed after a car crashed into theirs on Easter Monday. Mike Knott BUN270917WALKER9

Mr Bennett said the lead-up to Christmas was a timely reminder for people to take care and drive safely.

"I urge people to take their time, be considerate of other road users and drive to the conditions to arrive at your destination safely,” he said.

Ms Mabley, who launched a petition to toughen the state's careless driving laws with the support of Mr Bennett, backed the MP's road safety message.

"I would like everyone to take time to reflect on the year. I would really like you to all think before you get behind the wheel,” she said.

"You have people who love you.

"As for the government pulling an election on us just after they promised us a law change - we are still here and we will not sit back.”

Mrs Walker said she would continue to fight for her children.

"I want to honour my children to show that their deaths weren't in vain.”

Click here to find out more or to sign the petition.