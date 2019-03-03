'We won't be returning': Campers deliver daming verdict

Ross and Kate Perry say the changes to Wuruma Dam's camping arrangements will deter them from returning.

FOR SEVEN years Ross and Kate Perry have travelled from Brisbane to camp at Wuruma Dam.

They've met many life-long friends there, who share their view that the hotspot's charm is its campsite on the foreshore.

As Sunwater announced on Friday that they were moving the dam's campsite to higher ground this month, the Perrys were set up dam-side during their annual trip to Wuruma.

And they said it would be their last.

"We won't be returning," Mrs Perry said.

"If we camp up top then we can't leave our boat in the water so we've got to put it in and take it out every day, which we're not prepared to do."

During their stay, the couple said they spend more than $200 every week in either Monto or Eidsvold.

"At least once a week we high tail it into Monto to get fuel for the boat and the car, diesel for the heater, groceries and we have lunch at the pub," Mrs Perry said.

"Monto is a lovely little town, and they're going to lose all this business.

"It's really sad."

The Harris family from Monto are also concerned about a potential loss to local businesses.

Jamie Harris and his father Col deliver groceries, purchased in town, to campers at Wuruma dam every week.

When they first heard that a change was on the cards, they asked campers to place receipts of local purchases in a box at the campsite.

Over a year the receipts totalled $300,000 spent in Monto and $50,000 spent in Eidsvold.

"I don't know how many people will want to camp at the new location," Col said.

"I don't think it's going to go very well."

The Perrys were two of 2200 people to sign a petition that the Harris family instigated, to keep foreshore camping at Wuruma Dam.

Col said it's not uncommon to see hundreds of campers there during busy periods, and he's unsure how a campsite of 40 spaces will cater for the numbers.

He is running the deliveries while Jamie is away and said he will continue to do so " as long as there is enough people to make the trips viable."