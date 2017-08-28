"WE WILL raise the money - it's not negotiable”.

This is the statement from a parent at the Bundaberg Special School.

Kath Bailey says it's a discussion which needs to be had and as a parent of two special needs children she won't stop until the funds raised.

Mrs Bailey is also the P and C president for the school. Her children Gracie, 11, and Lachlan, 12, both have Down's syndrome and autism.

She said they are not wheelchair bound, but the bus would still help change their lives.

"The bus is vital for all of them,” she said.

"We will raise the funds needed so all the children can stay together.”

Since the NewsMail's Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind campaign kicked off last week, the community has donated $6330.

Mrs Bailey said every little bit helped.

"The old saying goes it takes a village to raise a child,” Mrs Bailey said.

"The community has embraced us and we as parents are thankful.”

To help raise the money, donations can be made to The Bundaberg Special School Deductible Gift Fund, Commonwealth Bank, BSB 064403, account number 10541346.

Donations are tax deductible and donors should put their surname as the reference.

Alternatively, contact the school by emailing admin@bundaberspecs.eq.edu or phoning 4155 5222.