'We want to move': Peeping Tom terrifies Bundy region family

Police are investigating after a Moore Park Beach teenager spotted a peeping Tom outside her window.

Police are investigating after a Moore Park Beach teenager spotted a peeping Tom outside her window.

IT'S the last thing you'd ever expect to see when going to shut your bedroom blinds, but one local teen got the fright of her life when she looked out the window and saw a man's face staring back at her.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, a Moore Park Beach teenager spotted a peeping Tom and her mother has spoken to the NewsMail about the terrifying moment.

She said she was asleep at the time, but her daughter had gone to put a movie on in her room and went to close the blinds when she caught what she thought was her own reflection until she pushed her face closer to the glass and was staring into the eyes of a stranger.

"She couldn't move,” the worried mother said.

She said her daughter was frozen for some time before screaming and running into her room in tears.

"She doesn't want to stay here anymore.”

After the 18-year-old screamed, she said the family dog then chased the offender towards the back fence.

At 11.45pm she said there were no cars, no street light, all they could hear was him running.

Having lived in the area for two year, she said they had never experienced anything like it. Surrounded by bushland and with a guard dog in the yard, she said they never used to lock anything.

That has all changed.

Petrified he might come back, she said all the lights were now on in the house, "this place is lit up like a Christmas tree”.

"We just want to move. I was sitting here today and I felt like he was inside,” she said.

"I'm not sleeping at all.”

She said it felt like their privacy had been invaded.

"I don't feel safe and feel like he's out there looking in,” she said. "I don't even feel like being in the kitchen.”

She said one thing she can't understand is how he got past the dog, and the more she thinks about it, the more she fears he's been there before.

In sharing her story, this local mother hopes that others will lock up everything and be alert.

"They're a risk to innocent people, our kids,” she said.

She said as a parent and seeing the affect it had on her daughter, she didn't want anyone else's child to go through it.

"She's scared he's going to come back,” she said.

"People need to know.”

The worried mother said she was not willing to have her grandchildren visit the house.

Police investigations are continuing, though no one has been caught as of yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1900939484.