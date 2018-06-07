We want to know the story of your home

THEY say a home is a man's (or woman's) castle and we want to know the story of your special part of the world.

Whether it's a quirky bar, a funky shed, a unique fence or a paint job worthy of Monet, the NewsMail wants to share your story in an upcoming special feature.

One bright and wonderful home in Bundaberg belongs to Phil and Marlies Oakley, who painted their fence like Faber Castell pencils after seeing a similar creative endeavour on a trip to Germany.

Share your story by emailing editorial@news-mail.com.au.