‘We simply wish to know he’s OK’: Mum’s plea for missing man

THE mother of a missing Victorian motorist reported missing in the Daintree has appealed for information.

Yana Lemic arrived in the Far North in the days after her son Milan vanished near Bairds Crossing on December 22 last year.

"We care deeply about our son and simply wish to know that he's OK," Ms Lemic said today.

"We urge anyone who has seen Milan or who has any information about where he might be to please come forward."

A new picture released of missing Victorian man Milan Lemic, 29.

"We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who has helped in the search for Milan."

Milan Lemic is described as being caucasian, about 191cm tall, with a proportionate build, longer collar length brown hair and unkempt facial hair.

Extensive searches of the Daintree area involving police and SES personnel have failed to locate the man.

Following a review of information provided about a possible sighting of the man carrying a sports bag on December 26, police and SES volunteers searched an area surrounding Pioneers Park in Daintree Village again this morning.

A bag believed to belong to missing Victorian man Milan Lemic.

There were no signs of the man within the search zone.

On December 22 Mr Lemic was approached by a passer-by at Bairds Crossing after his black Holden ute had become bogged in the sand.

The man offered to return to help pull the ute out with a tractor.

Mr Lemic had abandoned the vehicle by the time he returned.