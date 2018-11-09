'We need to try harder': Churches protest for Nauru

CHURCHES in general are a lot like doctors' surgeries; for the most part we're very busy doing what we do and we don't get together for things unless they are in the calendar six months ahead.

The only thing that would bring us together at short notice is the spiritual equivalent of a public health crisis.

Last Friday I was privileged to take part in my first ever protest, but I wasn't by myself, the Rev Karen Allen from Christchurch Anglican, pastor Symon Pratt of the Bundaberg Church of Christ and myself all managed to come together along with representatives of our communities to protest the way our politicians are treating people on Nauru and to call for the kids to be released from Nauru.

We stood near the lights alongside Buss Park holding up banners that we had made calling for the release of the children.

It was encouraging to see people responding so affirmatively to the call with some giving us the thumbs up and the occasional beep of encouragement, and illuminating to see others carefully not look at what may have been the least intimidating public gathering in political history ever (pictured).

Some people may think that church leaders should stay out of politics, however as we try to model our lives on the ministry of Jesus, who was deeply political, I feel we are called to engage with politics.

This is particularly the case when we see our community turning away from those who are powerless.

Because we recall how God emptied Gods self of power so that we might have a depth and richness of life, as Christians we are called to be on the side of the powerless, the poor and dispossessed and to proclaim that God is with them. I know the problem is complex but when the solution is locking up children I don't think we've tried nearly hard enough.