'We need to make sure they're OK': Mayor, tourism CEO speak

THE quick actions of crew and emergency services have been praised in the wake of a double shark attack in the Whitsundays today.

An English tourist had his foot bitten off by a shark and another suffered serious lacerations to his lower leg while swimming in Hook Passage, just off Whitsunday Island.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler said her priority at this early stage was ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those affected.

"The passengers and crew, that is where my head is at the moment," Mrs Wheeler said.

"The company today acted so fast and were incredible today in how they responded to the incident, and how they took care of their passengers and crew."

Mrs Wheeler said regardless of where people are travelling in the world, it was important for them to be aware and cautious of their surroundings.

The attack happened about 11km north of Cid Harbour, where three tourists were attacked by sharks last year.

QAS Whitsunday officer in charge Steve Thurtell said the two men were aged 22 and 28, with the 28-year-old man losing his foot in the attack.

Mr Thurtell said two international paramedics holidaying in the region were passengers on the tour at the time of the attack and were able to initiate immediate first aid to both men

Both victims were in 'good spirits' and were at Coral Sea Marina in under an hour - Hook Passage is about 30-35 kilometres from Airlie Beach.

Mrs Wheeler said passenger safety was always the top priority for herself and tour operators in the region, however she couldn't comment on whether other tours had gone out today.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the tourists were snorkelling at the time of the attack.

Cr Willcox extended his thoughts and prayers to the people involved in the incident.

"I can't praise the emergency personnel enough," he said.

Cr Willcox said the tour company the men were with at the time of the attack was an extremely professional organisation and praised their quick thinking and efforts in getting the men to shore.

"They came straight to shore, it's a very quick boat - straight in and QAS was already there, the ambos went straight to work," he said.

It is believed about 20 passengers were on board the tour at the time of the attack, but Cr Willcox was unsure how many people were snorkelling at the time.

Cr Willcox said both he and Mrs Wheeler met the boat following the incident and crisis counselling was available to anyone who is experiencing trauma after the day's events.

When asked if drumlines would be deployed in Whitsunday waters, Cr Willcox said it was "too early" to focus on drumlines, and that his priority was the welfare of the two shark attack victims, the passengers and crew on the tour.

"We need to make sure they're OK."