'We need people to buy strawberries' greengrocer urges

A MACKAY greengrocer is urging the region to tuck into fresh strawberries as farmers across the country battle to recover from a sudden spate of fruit tampering incidents and hoaxes.

If consumers were concerned about the unlikely chance they would find a sewing needle embedded in the usually popular fruit, cutting them up was a safe solution - and they would taste just as delicious as always, said Mark Mifsud, owner of Mifsud's Fresh Fruit Barn in Mackay since its opening in 1996.

Mr Mifsud said his shop has lost sales in the wake of the initial spiking incident (which resulted in the hospitalisation of a Burpengary man on September 9) and subsequent reports of spiking, some of which may be down to copycats.

"This time of the year (strawberries) are usually a top seller, they're in season. They're 10/10 mate,” he said.

"Drop into a greengrocer. There's big specials on strawberries this week and we just need people to come in, buy them and enjoy them.”

The sewing needle find sparked health alerts and recalls across the country, severely impacting the industry and leading to devastating situations like that at Donnybrook Berries, in the Moreton Bay region, in which mountains of strawberries could not be sold and were dumped.

The farm had been affected by needles contaminating its strawberries, though it's not known how it occurred.

Mr Mifsud described the tampering incidents and subsequent fallout as a "disgrace”, evidently dismayed by the impact it has had on the strawberry industry and those who on-sell the fruit.

"It's an absolute disgrace. Someone has got this idea to stick needles in strawberries, and now other produce (apples and bananas, in isolated incidents), not just strawberries. It's just ridiculous,” he said.

"We need to support our farmers. These guys like Donnybrook, we need to help them survive. The video (on social media of the berries being dumped) is heartbreaking.

"As a business owner, I know how hard it is to run a business, whether a farm or a shop. To see what you've worked hard for, to have to dump it, it would be devastating.

"The person who thought of that and has the time to actually do that ... the whole thing is just appalling.”

Mr Mifsud said there are masses of fresh strawberries available for sale in the Mackay region, just waiting to be snapped up by customers.

"It's the strawberry season. Strawberries are readily available from Bundaberg to Mackay, to Calen. We've got plenty in supply and we've got more coming in Wednesday,” he said.

"To be absolutely sure (they're safe), cut them up. Chop them up. Dice them up. Put them in fruit salad, run them through custard. Whatever you have to do.

"They taste just the same as always, and they're beautiful. Amazing, tasty. I love them. We've had no problems as of yet (with our berry supplier).”

The passionate supporter of the industry, who sources his Bowers Berries strawberries from Brisbane Markets, was no less annoyed by the Queensland Government's announcement of a $1million fund to assist the industry to soldier on, and restore confidence in its stock.

He described that development as largely pointless, considering the state's 150 or so strawberry farmers produce about $160million worth of the berry annually.

"One million dollars? Is that all? That's pitiful. It's a multi-million industry. It really is pitiful, 100 per cent. You've seen Donnybrook's video. That's a million right there,” he exclaimed.

Ballantyne's Strawberries at Calen is believed to be the only dedicated strawberry grower in the Mackay region. They appear to have dodged the fallout from the recall and subsequent incidents, finishing up for the season on Sunday.

Attempts were made to contact Ballantyne's for comment but they could not be reached. However, the ABC has reported that Ballantyne's has not been affected.

Meanwhile, the Queensland Police Service is continuing its investigations into the contamination of strawberries in the state.

Police have asked anyone with information that might link to the investigation to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Warnings have been issued by various authorities about brands including Berry Obsession, Berry Licious, Donnybrook, Love Berry, Delightful Strawberries and Oasis.

Queensland Health has advised phoning 13 HEALTH or or speaking to a GP if it's believed a needle has been eaten.