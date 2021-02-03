LETTERS: We must rein in kid crims

HOW refreshing it is to see common sense at last in the debate about youth crime in Queensland.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers is spot-on in his opinion piece about youth crime and the action needed to tackle this issue (C-M, Feb 2).

The people of Queensland are crying out for real action to be taken on youth crime, not just the usual platitudes around election time.

These actions must start at the cradle with well-trained and experienced child safety officers supported by the police and the courts.

Children growing up in an abusive environment will turn to crime and so the cycle repeats itself.

If necessary, children should be removed from abusive or drug-fuelled environments.

Children are our future and sadly we are failing to give these young people the necessary assistance to create a good life for the future.

Greg McKay, Dalby

IAN Leavers should be commended for his forthrightness when he states that "juvenile offenders in Queensland are overwhelmingly Indigenous".

Naturally, though, the "woke" brigade will take great delight in labelling such remarks discriminatory and racist.

Yet before they and others do that, perhaps they need to look at the situation objectively.

Leavers was simply identifying a particular "demographic". That is, juvenile offenders in this state, at least, are predominantly of Indigenous descent.

That is no different to stating that other offences are committed by males in the 16-25 year age bracket or that a new trend shows more crimes being committed by persons over 70 for instance.

If statistics prove such statements, all he or anyone else is doing, is identifying the main group of people that are committing certain types of offences.

Surely before any issue can be properly addressed, the main cause of the problem needs to be clearly identified.

That's why the "woke police" should perhaps awake from their fantasy dreams and listen to those who have first-hand experience of such matters.

Better still, some basic common sense might be in order.

For in getting all "precious" about a particular cause, or group of people, have they ever considered that their actions aren't helping.

If anything, they are more of a hindrance resulting in time being wasted that could be better spent finding workable solutions.

Frank Edwards, Sandgate

IN THE past five years, young criminals have got away with virtual murder, from armed home invasions to dragging old ladies from their cars and using them to smash into shops to steal a few dollars in smokes and alcohol.

And the person who lost their car gets nothing even when these criminals are caught.

But within a few days these crims are out to unleash more mayhem on our roads causing the injury and death on innocent pedestrians who just might cross their path.

They don't care who they hurt or whose car they wreck as they are immune to the law because they are under 18. And they know they are the untouchables.

Let's bring back the three strikes law where anyone who breaks the law three times goes straight to jail or a special teenagers' reform facility.

Let's save innocent lives before it's too late, as it could be your life that's lost next.

Ian Sutton, Robina

IAN Leavers is usually spot-on in his statements regarding the youth

crime crisis, but I think he is wrong in saying that hi-tech bracelets are a solution.

Youth offenders are on a roll. They just love the thrill of being chased by the police at great speed, and wrecking as many cars as possible.

The government will clean up after them and give them a short holiday - all expenses paid.

David Masters, Nundah

PERIODICALLY, there is a frenzied debate about youth crime, usually following a particularly horrifying event.

The police, of course, always call for harsher decisions by the courts. But they never reflect on their own failings.

Why would Indigenous juveniles have any respect for law enforcement?

There is a long history of police mistreatment of Indigenous people going back generations. There is a long history of our society's denigration and deprivation of their people going back generations.

A youth, who sees himself with no prospect of a decent future, but who has witnessed police brutalising himself and his family over generations, develops a despair and hopelessness which leads to such anti-social behaviour.

The prison system has also brutalised them and given them an education in criminality as a vocation. So longer prison sentences are counterproductive.

Ian Levers says Indigenous juveniles are over-represented amongst offenders. But he advances no reason or proposal for remediation.

We have the usual opportunism of politicians. And so it goes on, with innocent people suffering.

Paul Richards, Stafford

*********

NO ART IN POLICE ABUSE

UNFORTUNATELY the attacks on police officers are not confined to the offenders making the statistics and headlines in the news.

The taxpayer-funded Queensland Gallery of Modern Art is also contributing its own attack, albeit under the guise of "art" (C-M, Feb 2).

On display is a police helmet with an image of a police car on fire and the letters FTP emblazoned across it.

Is this how taxpayers' money should be spent?

Is this example of art possibly part of the reason why the crime battle is being lost?

Social media posts of many offenders also carry the message - FTP. Surely we do not want our taxpayer-funded art gallery to promote the same message.

Christine Ferster, Taigum

********

Police check cars at the NSW/Queensland border on the Gold Coast. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

PAYING PRICE OF BORDER CLOSURES

THE economic cost of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's December border closure to Sydney residents is now revealed as $200 million (C-M, Feb 1).

It may appear of relative insignificance given the increasing Queensland state debt - $100 billion or so at last count - but to the travel agents and small businesses involved, the missing NSW visitors is a serious matter. And all because of a Sydney hotspot involving very few people.

Of course the Premier whose trigger-happy pandemic responses help cause the losses expects the Commonwealth government (ie Australian taxpayers) to foot the bill.

One hopes Canberra will make a robust response.

As for the two million residents of Perth, one is flabbergasted that a single case of COVID can spark such a heavy-handed response from the West Australia Premier.

Might it have not a little to do with a forthcoming election there? After all, Queensland serves as an encouraging precedent for such a draconian response.

I suggest that Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has pointed and wise advice for some of our state premiers that they might some day heed.

John Kidd, Auchenflower

*********

COST OF PRIVATE SCHOOLS

IN RESPONDING to the story, "Private schools get too pricey" (C-M, Jan 30), David Robertson from Independent Schools Queensland (Letters, Feb 2) claimed that Queensland's independent school sector continues to grow in both school and student numbers.

Some people think this response to choice exercised by some parents is a good thing. And of course private schools have always been part of the educational landscape in Australia.

But it may be that growth in the independent school sector, particularly at secondary level, is not in the best interests of the nation.

Is it just a coincidence that growth in the private school sector in recent years has gone along with a decline in Australia's overall performance in international measures of educational achievement?

It's also worth remembering that choice of private schooling is beyond the financial reach of many Australian parents. In spite of what we like to tell ourselves, the same fair go is not available to all when it comes to schooling.

Garry Collins, Stafford Heights

