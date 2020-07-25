We must consider our impact

BACK AT WORK: Bundaberg's Debra Dousset was one of more than 1000 across Queensland able to return to work as the Endeavour Foundation's Disability Enterprises began a phased reopening on Monday. Photo: Contributed

More than a thousand people with intellectual disability in Queensland and hundreds more in New South Wales headed back to the jobs they love this week in Endeavour Foundation’s Australian Disability Enterprises (ADEs).

ADEs operate as social enterprises under a Commonwealth Government program to create genuine jobs for people with intellectual disability.

Like other members of the community, many people with a disability have found it difficult to take a break from their jobs.

We expect the mood to be vibrant as people return and reconnect with friends and a job that brings confidence and self-esteem.

The news is not so bright for our colleagues in Victoria where our services in Melbourne and Geelong remain temporarily closed.

Hundreds of people with intellectual disability and their families are struggling as their connections with supports and life outside of home are limited.

The situation in Victoria is a lesson to us all to remain vigilant, particularly in view of the serious health conditions experienced by many people with a disability.

I urge all Australians to maintain hygiene standards and social distancing.

We’re not out of the woods yet.

Andrew Donne

CEO, Endeavour Foundation