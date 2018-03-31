We may be in for a deluge, but that's up to Iris

Heavy rain could be headed our way unless Iris moves south.

BUNDABERG'S weather gods are leaving the decisions to ex-tropical cyclone Iris as the region faces a rare uncertain outlook.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said Bundaberg could experience anything from rainfalls in excess of 50-60mm to thunderstorms tomorrow, dependent on Iris's whim.

Ex-tropical cyclone Iris is currently sitting offshore but experts are expecting her to move closer to the coast in coming days, bringing a low with her.

"From tomorrow there's a good chance of seeing some showers and storms,” the BoM spokeswoman said.

But the heavy drenching might not happen if Iris decides to move further south.

We "won't see as much” if that happens, according to BoM, but can still expect showers.

While the region's weather is a case of watch-and-see according to the bureau, if heavy rain comes our way it's expected to continue through Monday and the early part of the coming week.

For today, there's a chance of some afternoon showers.