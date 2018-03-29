We just can't get enough of local seafood this Easter

EASTER SEAFOOD CHOICE: Peter Donghi looks over the fresh fish at the Red Shed.

WHEN the "best seafood in Queensland” is on our doorstep it's hard not to celebrate Easter in style.

Whether its prawns, scallops, crab or fish, there is an abundance of fresh seafood ready and waiting.

Red Shed Seafood owners Tony Mills and Marguerite Conroy-Mills said they were working around the clock to ensure there was plenty of stock.

When it comes to seafood the couple have almost 25 years experience.

"We are so lucky with the seafood we have here,” Mrs Conroy-Mills said.

"Bundaberg has the best in Australia and it's different to what you find down south.

"Our scallops don't have the row like they do down there, just to mention one thing.”

Mrs Conroy-Mills said the store was operating on extended hours over the festive season.

"Easter and Christmas are our two busiest times of year,” she said.

Mrs Conroy-Mills said at Christmas time prawns were the popular choice, but at Easter it was more fish than anything else.

Traditionally, red meat is not allowed to be consumed on Good Friday and it's the perfect excuse to indulge in the local seafood which has come straight off the trawler.

"We have beautiful prawns and king prawns,” she said.

"But you really can't go past the coral trout, red emperor, gold band snapper or blue salmon.”

Mrs Conroy-Mills said they enjoyed the Easter business boost.

"We're a small family business and try to keep it light and fun always,” she said.

"We have a lot of old fashioned values.

"Whether you're the customer who comes in for kilos of fish, or just six prawns for one sandwich, we are always happy to help.”

The store will be open early today from 5am-6pm, tomorrow and Saturday from 8am-4pm and 9am to 2pm on Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday the Red Shed will be closed to help the family recover, Mrs Conroy-Mills said.