'We just can't do it': Publicans forced to close the doors

LAST LEGS: Bajool Hotel's Garry and Helen Hughes have to move away for health reasons, closing the pub.

PUB-GOERS may face the loss of another hotel if a new lessee doesn't put their hand up in the next six weeks.

The owners of the Bajool Hotel, Garry and Helen Hughes have made the sad decision to close the pub doors next month.

But it isn't due to lack of business, in fact there is plenty of customers they say, it is due to health reasons.

The couple, who moved to Bajool in December 2017 to take on a new challenge managing the pub, will be returning to the Sunshine Coast.

"We don't want to but we have health issues.... we just can't do it when we are both needing surgery," Mrs Hughes said.

"I am going to be sad to go and I don't want to."

The Hughes' last day of trade will be March 12 but the lease is up for grabs.

Mrs Hughes said there had been some interest and they both whole heartedly hoped someone would take it over so the doors don't have to close indefinitely.

Down the road on the Burnett Highway, the Bouldercombe Hotel closed in October last year after the Blackall-based owner went into liquidation due to high power prices and the drought.

Over in Marmor, the publican Frank Seymour-Smith told The Morning Bulletin in October, he was lucky to see one customer some days and wasn't sure how much longer he could stay open.

"You can't have a town without a pub," Mrs Hughes said.

"It's like anywhere, it's hit and miss but that is life in any business.

"We got the fishermen that all stay from Port Alma, then you have the truck pull off area.

"Grey nomads are a bit slow but that will pick up again."

The pub has been well supported by locals and others alike and Mrs Hughes said it would be up to the new managers to what they would do with the small town pub.

"You're going to get out what you put into the place," she said.

"We have worked really hard and built the place up so we have the rewards."

The Hughes' said a big thank you to all of their customers over the last 12 months.

"They all know I love them... but love doesn't fix broken bodies," Mrs Hughes said.

Bajool Hotel

86 High St, Bajool

Meals available

Phone 4934 6120

To close on March 12

Hotel lease up for tender, contact pub for information