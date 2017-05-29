27°
'We held her head until the ambulance came': Ring Rd crash

Eliza Goetze
| 29th May 2017 5:51 PM
HERO: Cathy Castles put her first aid knowledge to use when she stopped to help at a car crash on the Ring Rd.
HERO: Cathy Castles put her first aid knowledge to use when she stopped to help at a car crash on the Ring Rd. Eliza Goetze

CATHY Castles doesn't usually work Saturdays.

And she almost kept driving past the scene of a crash on the Ring Rd on Saturday afternoon - "there were already plenty of people there”.

"But in that split second I decided that I would just to see if anyone needed help,” she recalled yesterday.

It was a fateful, gut decision that may have helped save the life of a 26-year-old woman.

Ms Castles was on her way home from her work at JRZ Homes on Sienna Blvd when she came upon the crushed hatchback, shortly after bystanders had smashed its rear window to try and get to the woman.

"I asked if anyone had first aid experience and nobody did so I said I would assist,” she said.

Her training, paid for by her employer, kicked in along with the adrenalin.

The scene of the crash on the Ring Rd at Kepnock on Saturday. Photo: 7 News Wide Bay
The scene of the crash on the Ring Rd at Kepnock on Saturday. Photo: 7 News Wide Bay

"I said (to the others) not to move her and as I assisted her, I saw she had a bad trauma to her head and was bleeding profusely.

"I could see she wasn't in a good way.

"She was unconscious and her breathing was very gurgly and didn't sound good at all.”

Bandages from a car first aid kit became a vital tool.

"We grabbed all the padding and put that on the wound on her head, put pressure on it and kept trying to keep her head in a stable condition.

"Then another lady arrived who mentioned she was an off-duty nurse or paramedic.

"She assisted me in helping keep her head in the right position until the ambulance arrived.”

Ms Castles doesn't know who that woman was and is hoping she will come forward.

Emergency service crews at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Saturday
Emergency service crews at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Saturday Mike Knott

It is not the first time she has put her first aid skills to use, having previously helped a woman with a broken neck after a car crash on Moore Park Rd.

"It was pretty traumatic,” she said of the experience on the weekend.

"You don't realise until you come away after; it all happened so quickly. I got home and it all sunk in.

"I just hope she's going to be okay.”

The 26-year-old was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where she remained in a critical condition earlier today.

Ms Castles said she felt for the young woman's family.

"It would be horrible to get that call.

"I have two daughters around the same age. You thank your lucky stars and remember to tell your kids you love them every day.

"I just want them to know I've been thinking of her.”

She encouraged anyone thinking about learning or refreshing their first aid knowledge to do so.

Find a course at www.stjohnqld.com.au or phone 1300 78 56 46.

Bundaberg News Mail

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION: Why we have a GP shortage

