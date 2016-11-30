31°
News

We headed for the lights...then 'bang' - boatie speaks

Eliza Goetze
| 30th Nov 2016 6:12 PM
SINKING FEELING: The Woodwind III was towed inside the marina with a lot of water on board.
SINKING FEELING: The Woodwind III was towed inside the marina with a lot of water on board. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"ALL we could see were the lights in the distance...and then, bang.”

It's been a rough 24 hours for Gary Balogh.

The Tin Can Bay man and his friend built their boat, the Woodwind III, just six months ago and were returning from a trip to Lady Musgrave Island when they hit a snag, literally.

Bundaberg Volunteer Marine rescue came to the men's aid on Tuesday night when their boat hit the outside of the rock wall at the mouth of the Burnett River.

"We stopped into 1770 for fuel but unfortunately they didn't have two stroke, so we continued to Bundaberg,” Mr Balogh explained.

Due to bad seas forcing them to travel slowly, they arrived in the dark.

SINKING FEELING: The owners of the Woodwind III disembark a VMR vessel in preparation for the boat's removal.
SINKING FEELING: The owners of the Woodwind III disembark a VMR vessel in preparation for the boat's removal. Eliza Goetze

"From the outside, as we rounded from the north, the only visible signs were all the different marina lights, the white light tower and all the navigation lights, so we came in cautiously,” he said.

"We saw the brightest pair of channel markers at the entrance to the marina, and headed straight for the middle of those.

"When, all of a sudden...'bang'.”

BOATIES' NIGHTMARE: Gary Balogh describes the moment he and a friend crashed their boat into a rock wall at Burnett Heads.
BOATIES' NIGHTMARE: Gary Balogh describes the moment he and a friend crashed their boat into a rock wall at Burnett Heads. Eliza Goetze

Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg received a call from the Water Police Hervey Bay advising of a boat with two people on board that had struck a rock wall at Burnett Heads and was taking water.

On scene they found the 6m bondwood, twin hulled vessel had run into the northern side of the rock wall adjacent to Barubbra Island and partially submerged, taking on water.

"It was a very dark night, there being a New Moon and visibility was poor,” spokesman Graham Kingston said.

"The men had gone onto the beach and climbed up the wall, and we brought them to safety.”

WASHED UP: The Woodwind III snagged on the rock wall at Burnett Heads.
WASHED UP: The Woodwind III snagged on the rock wall at Burnett Heads. Contributed

Both men were uninjured but were somewhat distressed considering their ordeal, he said.

Dr Kingston said it was a good outcome but that he had spoken to the men about the need for proper navigation equipment.

"They mistook the lead lights for the Burnett Heads boat harbour for the lead lights to the river.

WASHED UP: The Woodwind III snagged on the rock wall at Burnett Heads.
WASHED UP: The Woodwind III snagged on the rock wall at Burnett Heads. Contributed

"The message here is that mariners should be aware of their position, and use a chart to identify all the relevant elements, especially at night - it's a different world out there,” he said.

"I spoke to them this morning and indicated they should have been able to see the lights.

"They are highly visible from four nautical miles away - there shouldn't be any confusion.”

SINKING FEELING: The owners of the Woodwind III disembark a VMR vessel in preparation for the boat's removal.
SINKING FEELING: The owners of the Woodwind III disembark a VMR vessel in preparation for the boat's removal. Eliza Goetze

The boat was being lifted out of the water at the Burnett Heads boat ramp by a crane late yesterday afternoon.

Another VMR spokesman said it had sustained serious damage, with "a hole along the bottom from front to back”.

But Mr Balogh vowed that, having built the boat, "I will fix it”.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  boat boat crash burnett heads burnett heads marina burnett river volunteer marine rescue

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Victim's body still hidden, but friend will never forget

Victim's body still hidden, but friend will never forget

EIGHTEEN years have passed since the death of her friend, but time has done little to dull the heartache for Bec Marks.

Severe storm warning for Childers and Biggenden

Thunderstorms could cause flash flooding

Bloody trail left behind after bashing death

Accused murderer Shane Anthony Eric Hansen leaves the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Murder trial continues

We headed for the lights...then 'bang' - boatie speaks

SINKING FEELING: The Woodwind III was towed inside the marina with a lot of water on board.

It's been a rough 24 hours for Gary Balogh

Local Partners

Doctor packs up shop

LESS than a year after Moore Park Beach finally got its own doctor the surgery will close down again.

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

COMMUNITY RESILIENCE: Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson meeting with local SES about government funding for the Bundaberg Region in the lead up to storm season.Photo Contributed

Donaldson welcomes local government funding

Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

VARIETY SANTA FUN RUN: Josh Freeman and Jono Cormack are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the jolliest fun run in the world.

Get festive with our whopper list!

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $322,500

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

AMAZING SERENE RURAL LIFESTYLE

17 Mark Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

A serene acreage property offering the most tranquil of rural settings to enjoy from your back veranda that runs the full length of the home. This home is all...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!