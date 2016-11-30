We headed for the lights...then 'bang' - boatie speaks

SINKING FEELING: The Woodwind III was towed inside the marina with a lot of water on board.

"ALL we could see were the lights in the distance...and then, bang.”

It's been a rough 24 hours for Gary Balogh.

The Tin Can Bay man and his friend built their boat, the Woodwind III, just six months ago and were returning from a trip to Lady Musgrave Island when they hit a snag, literally.

Burnett Heads boat crash, November 30, 2016: Boat owner Gary Bolagh laments the crash he didn't see coming.

Bundaberg Volunteer Marine rescue came to the men's aid on Tuesday night when their boat hit the outside of the rock wall at the mouth of the Burnett River.

"We stopped into 1770 for fuel but unfortunately they didn't have two stroke, so we continued to Bundaberg,” Mr Balogh explained.

Due to bad seas forcing them to travel slowly, they arrived in the dark.

SINKING FEELING: The owners of the Woodwind III disembark a VMR vessel in preparation for the boat's removal. Eliza Goetze

"From the outside, as we rounded from the north, the only visible signs were all the different marina lights, the white light tower and all the navigation lights, so we came in cautiously,” he said.

"We saw the brightest pair of channel markers at the entrance to the marina, and headed straight for the middle of those.

"When, all of a sudden...'bang'.”

BOATIES' NIGHTMARE: Gary Balogh describes the moment he and a friend crashed their boat into a rock wall at Burnett Heads. Eliza Goetze

Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg received a call from the Water Police Hervey Bay advising of a boat with two people on board that had struck a rock wall at Burnett Heads and was taking water.

On scene they found the 6m bondwood, twin hulled vessel had run into the northern side of the rock wall adjacent to Barubbra Island and partially submerged, taking on water.

"It was a very dark night, there being a New Moon and visibility was poor,” spokesman Graham Kingston said.

"The men had gone onto the beach and climbed up the wall, and we brought them to safety.”

WASHED UP: The Woodwind III snagged on the rock wall at Burnett Heads. Contributed

Both men were uninjured but were somewhat distressed considering their ordeal, he said.

Dr Kingston said it was a good outcome but that he had spoken to the men about the need for proper navigation equipment.

"They mistook the lead lights for the Burnett Heads boat harbour for the lead lights to the river.

"The message here is that mariners should be aware of their position, and use a chart to identify all the relevant elements, especially at night - it's a different world out there,” he said.

"I spoke to them this morning and indicated they should have been able to see the lights.

"They are highly visible from four nautical miles away - there shouldn't be any confusion.”

The boat was being lifted out of the water at the Burnett Heads boat ramp by a crane late yesterday afternoon.

Another VMR spokesman said it had sustained serious damage, with "a hole along the bottom from front to back”.

But Mr Balogh vowed that, having built the boat, "I will fix it”.