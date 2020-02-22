‘We don’t want to suffer in silence’

YARRAKA Bayles says she does not want her nine-year-old son to "suffer in silence" and pleas with the community to start an important and lifesaving conversation.

Her nine-year-old son Quaden was the subject of a harrowing viral video this week, reacting to being bullied and saying he wanted to commit suicide.

Ms Bayles said this was not the first time her son had uttered these words.

"It is every parents worst nightmare loosing their babies and this is my reality every day," she said.

"Everything he is going through with his medical condition and on top of that being an aboriginal boy with a disability is a double edged sword. But we do not want to suffer in silence anymore.

"The support we have received has been overwhelming.

"But we are losing too many people because of bullying, discrimination and racism.

"My heart goes out to those who have already lost their children.

"So many families have reached out to us with their stories.

"We need to address this and start a conversation to close the gap".

Indigenous NRL All Stars players saw the heartbreaking vision on Facebook and immediately invited Quaden - a South Sydney supporter - to lead their side out against the Maori All Stars for the NRL All Star clash at Cbus Super Stadium tonight.

South Sydney's Cody Walker brought Quaden into camp yesterday and will walk out hand-in-hand with indigenous skipper Joel Thompson tonight.

An initiative from the Gold Coast Bulletin and Triple M is also calling for all those at the ground to give Quaden a standing ovation during the ninth minute of the game to show their support.

Walker said the All Stars week was "a great idea to lift Quaden's spirits and to know he is loved and a true warrior".

"There is not one person in the world that would have seen that video and would have not have felt for that young boy and the behaviour he witnessed," he said.

"He is doing well for standing up for this kind of behaviour.

"The All Stars week is not just about football but inspiring the next generation."

Ms Bayles said Quaden's dream to pursue an NRL career was not possible with his disability, so today was "the closest thing".

"The worst day of his life has turned to the best day of his life," she said.

The world has also rallied to make his Disneyland dream come true. A GoFundMe page has raised over $150,000 in less than 24 hours.