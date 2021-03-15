Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
World War II veteran and Sarina resident Leonard Lister with a photograph of himself (top), his father Anthony Lister (middle) and his brother Walter
World War II veteran and Sarina resident Leonard Lister with a photograph of himself (top), his father Anthony Lister (middle) and his brother Walter "Wally" Lister (bottom left). Picture: Heidi Petith
News

‘We didn’t even have PTSD. We'd call it being bomb-happy’

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Leonard Lister says modern soldiers face mental battles far worse than he and his comrades who fought in World War II.

The 97-year-old Sarina resident was 19 when he left Australia to serve in New Guinea where he was seriously injured during a mountain patrol for Japanese soldiers.

Mr Lister fell 10m causing his foot to partially detach from his leg, only the muscle and skin holding the two pieces together.

He was medically discharged but despite what he endured, Mr Lister said today's "fellas" copped it worse.

"Our war was a straight-out war," Mr Lister said.

"You didn't have to wonder.

"The other mob … you bloody well either shot them or they shot you.

"It didn't have much mental stuff in it, it was so different to today.

"…(Now) you don't even know the opposition - they can be women, they can be kids, they can be anything.

"The mental strain today is 100 times worse."

hub for our heroes kinchant dam leonard lister mackay veterans mackay war history sarina veteran mental health veterans with ptsd
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy church makes noise to demand action on climate change

        Premium Content Bundy church makes noise to demand action on climate change

        News Reverend Andrew Schmidt has a few important messages for the world and he’s not shy about coming forward.

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        CAPACITY CROWD: ‘Magic’ race day brings hundreds to track

        Premium Content CAPACITY CROWD: ‘Magic’ race day brings hundreds to track

        Sport More than 800 people went through the gates of the Bundaberg Racecourse on...

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Court hears how drug dealer had 'honesty box' for customers

        Premium Content Court hears how drug dealer had 'honesty box' for customers

        Crime He made enough money from selling drugs to cover his living expenses and fund a...

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘DAUGHTER OR DRUGS’: Bundy mum told to choose

        Premium Content ‘DAUGHTER OR DRUGS’: Bundy mum told to choose

        Crime JUDGE: “You will choose to love, support and raise your daughter or you will choose...

        • 15th Mar 2021 5:00 AM