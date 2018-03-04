We count down the list of Bundy's 50 Most Influential

COUNTDOWN: Today we start the countdown and reveal the first 15 people, from numbers 36 to 50.

COUNTDOWN: Today we start the countdown and reveal the first 15 people, from numbers 36 to 50.

HOW can you compile a list of Bundy's 50 Most Influential without upsetting anyone?

You can't.

For every reader who agrees with this inaugural Power 50 list there will be just as many who don't.

After all, power and influence are completely subjective.

This is the first feature of its type for Bundaberg and one that is expected to cause debate from Bargara to Childers, Burnett Heads to Gin Gin.

But whether you agree with it or not, it provides a fascinating snapshot of the way power is wielded in our city.

With the help of five judges, the NewsMail has ranked the region's 50 most influential people.

It was no easy task with nearly 100 names put forward.

That list was cut to 70 and then each judge ranked them in order from 1 to 50. The full list appears in Tuesday's NewsMail.

Today we start the countdown and reveal the first 15 people, from numbers 36 to 50.

We hope you enjoy reading and analysing this list and welcome your thoughts at editorial@news-mail.com.au.

Let the debate begin!

HEALTH BOSS: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief operating officer Debbie Carroll began her career as a nurse. Paul Beutel

36. Debbie Carroll

WIDE BAY HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SERVICE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

DEBBIE Carroll has dedicated more than 35 years to the public health service and conveniently finds herself at number 35 on the list of most influential Bundaberg people.

She has undertaken significant postgraduate studies including a Masters of Health Administration and Information Systems and a Graduate Certificate in Health Service Planning.

Ms Carroll completed her general nurse training in 1981 at Mackay Base Hospital.

She later gained a Bachelor of Health Science (Nursing) with Distinction from Central Queensland University in 1995, a Graduate Diploma in Emergency Nursing and endorsement as a Rural and Isolated Practice registered nurse.

Ms Carroll has worked for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service since 2006 and has been chief operating officer since 2014, overseeing the introduction of several new services and improvements in access, wait times and patient flow.

In 2008, she was awarded a Queensland Health Australia Day Award for exceptional leadership and restoring community confidence, and again in 2014 for her exceptional leadership during the 2013 floods.

POWER PLAYER: BFVG managing director Bree Grima, with Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan, promoting local produce.

37. Bree Grima

BUNDABERG FRUIT AND VEGETABLE GROWERS MANAGING DIRECTOR

IN HER role, Bree Grima liaises closely with the industry to ensure representation and information is a two-way path to help growers in the Wide Bay Burnett increase their productivity and profitability.

Bundy is one of the largest growing regions in Australia, producing a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, nuts and herbs and injecting a billion dollars into the local economy each year.

Ms Grima, who has three degrees, was at the helm when BFVG played a central role in the introduction of a Horticulture Code of Conduct after slew of Bundy growers were ripped off by big city produce agents.

Ms Grima holds representative positions with the Queensland Horticulture Council, local Sunwater Irrigators Advisory Committee, Coastal Burnett Groundwater Management Advisory Committee, Local Marine Advisory Committee and regularly connects with regional council and local and state members of government on issues relevant to agribusinesses in the region.

In 2016, Ms Grima was in Los Angeles for the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation World Championships and came out on top, winning first place in the amateur Fitbody competition.

PASSION FOR FOOD: Indulge owner-chef Mitchell White. Paul Beutel

38. Mitchell White

INDULGE OWNER-CHEF

MITCHELL White had some big shoes to fill when he took over ownership of award-winning Bundaberg restaurant Indulge Cafe from Amanda and Larry Hinds.

The talented chef comes in at number 38 on Bundaberg's most influential people list.

Mr White has continued the paddock-to-plate philosophy of his predecessors, using fresh local produce that keep visitors and locals coming back to the Bourbong St eatery.

Mr White has a love of paddock (or sea) to plate cooking that comes from a fourth-generation farming background and an unrelenting passion for all things from the river to the ocean in Bundaberg.

He was a finalist in the Good Food Guide's Young Chef of the Year in 2016.

SPORTS STAR: Rheed McCracken was named as having one of the sexiest faces in the world. Mike Knott BUN010118RHEED5

39. Rheed McCracken

PARALYMPIAN

IF THERE is a person who symbolises the never-give-up attitude of the Bundaberg region it's number 39 on our list, Paralympian Rheed McCracken.

McCracken was born with cerebral palsy and started wheelchair racing two years before making his Paralympic debut in London 2012.

Mr McCracken's chance meeting with Sunrise co-host David Koch propelled him into Paralympic stardom.

Next to Kochie on a plane, the two struck up a conversation about his long-time idol, Kurt Fearnley.

Having known Fearnley for years, Kochie offered Rheed the opportunity of a lifetime when he challenged him to compete in a wheelchair race in Sydney to meet his hero and the two have since become close friends.

At the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, McCracken put up another solid performance, winning silver in the T34 100m and bronze in the T34 800m events.

On top of his swag of medals, McCracken has been voted one of the sexiest faces in the world, up against Hollywood's elite and continues to promote Bundaberg wherever he goes.

HEART HEALTH: Friendly Society Private Hospital cardiologist Andre Conradie. Paul Beutel

40. Andre Conradie

CARDIOLOGIST

BUNDABERG cardiac surgeon Dr Andre Conradie was born in South Africa and achieved his MBChB at the University of Orange Free State in 1984.

After his initial housemanship, he became a medical officer in the Defence Force.

In 2004, Dr Conradie moved to Australia and worked as a consultant cardiologist at the Friendly Society Private Hospital, as well as a visiting medical officer/cardiologist at the Bundaberg Base Hospital and Mater Hospital, Bundaberg.

He is the director of the Coronary Care Unit at the Friendly Society Private Hospital and specialises in interventional and non-interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and device implants.

PRIVATE PERSON: Magistrate Belinda Merrin is the only person in Bundy's 50 Most Influential without an accompanying photograph. DNY59

41. Belinda Merrin

MAGISTRATE

BELINDA Merrin oversees Bundaberg court proceedings and is responsible for ensuring justice is served in the region.

She is on the frontline when it comes to punishment of criminals and making sure Bundaberg residents feel safe in their homes.

In 2016 she was appointed to the bench of the Magistrates Court by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

After starting as an instructing clerk in 1997 Ms Merrin was admitted as a barrister in 1999.

In 2014 Ms Merrin was appointed as a consultant Crown prosecutor with the Director of Public Prosecutions

She has appeared for the Crown in a raft of high-profile and complex trials across the state, including the successful prosecution of Ian Phillip Hannaford, for the murder of his partner, Gail Lynch, whose body has never been found.

"Ms Merrin is a highly respected prosecutor with a reputation for fairness and hard work prosecuting difficult and sensitive matters on behalf of the state," Mrs D'Ath said.

An intensely private person, Ms Merrin is the only entry in Bundy's 50 Most Influential without a photograph.

HIGH TECH: Project engineer Graham Black with Canetec general manager David Moreny and their AX7500 harvester. Mike Knott BUN281015CANETEC3

42. David Moreny

CANETEC GENERAL MANAGER

DAVID Moreny, the general manager of Canetec, is number 42 on the list for his work with the North Bundaberg company that manufactures cane harvesters.

Canetec focuses on the manufacturing of sugar cane harvesting equipment suited for both new and existing mechanised growers.

While at the forefront of sugar cane technology in Australia, Canetec is also a major player in the international market, with deals in Japan, Thailand and Cambodia.

Since 2009, Canetec has been supplying equipment to international sugar producers and in 2015 released its new AX7500 harvester to the Australian market.

The company manufactures their harvesters on site and when they can, Canetec outsources other materials from local business.

CHECK IT OUT: Dr Brad Murphy is a trailblazer in indigenous health. Max Fleet BUN150615BOW1

43. Dr Brad Murphy

GENERAL PRACTITIONER

DR BRAD Murphy is a leader in indigenous health on a national stage, working with federal politicians to improve health outcomes for the nation's indigenous population.

His Ashfield Rd surgery was one of the first in the world to cater for indigenous people in surroundings that make them feel comfortable.

Dr Murphy said he has a passion for indigenous healthcare, extending from his heritage as a Kamilaroi man from northwest NSW.

The former Eidsvold doctor was one of the two inaugural Aboriginal graduates of the medical school at James Cook University.

Dr Murphy established the Ashfield Rd general practice in January 2012 after moving from rural Eidsvold and Theodore before that.

He said he started his own practice in order to maintain the rural outlook for himself and his patients.

In 2015 he made plans to expand the practice to add an extra five consultation rooms and allow him to employ more doctors.

PROBLEM SOLVER: Luke Baker believes he can offer a better alternative to other internet providers. Eliza Goetze

44. Luke Baker

OPEN CLOUD BROADBAND FOUNDER

LUKE Baker made national headlines for his business model, which provides residents an alternative to NBN services.

The concept for his business came after he turned his frustrations with the quality of the area's internet into a solution. Mr Baker's communications installation business LMB Industries has helped roll out the NBN and his work got him thinking about what more could be done to boost service and connectivity.

He started his own internet service provider, Open Cloud Broadband, last year. It bypasses the "deteriorating" copper wiring system and uses wireless transmitters. The company is based in Bargara, connecting internet, internal networks, security, CCTV and "anything that connects to the internet".

In July, Mr Baker teamed up with Jeff Smidt and Arron Hollis, of wireless provider Pier Alpha, to deliver a service called Ezi-Web "to bring Bundaberg residents the internet experience they deserve".

Mr Smidt and Mr Hollis got in touch with Mr Baker after he appeared with his idea for better broadband in the NewsMail in May.

BEACH BOSS: SLSQ regional manager Craig Holden. Max Fleet BUN231215SURF1

45. Craig Holden

SURF LIFE SAVING QUEENSLAND REGIONAL MANAGER

THE head of the Wide Bay-Capricorn division of Queensland Surf Life Saving, Mr Holden is responsible for the safety of swimmers at the region's beaches.

Mr Holden, who had spent a large part of his life protecting beach-goers, goes above and beyond as he has also volunteered his time to train Australian teams for international competitions.

After joining the surf lifesaving movement almost four decades ago as a nipper, he has spent countless hours patrolling local beaches and watching over thousands of locals and tourists in the process.

Mr Holden started with SLSQ as a casual lifeguard in the early 1990s, quickly moving up through the ranks into various roles, both on and off the beach.

He now manages the lifesaving and patrol activities of five branches and almost 20 employees across Queensland.

NUMBERS MAN: Ulton senior partner and aviation buff Daryl Corpe. PaulBeutel

46. Daryl Corpe

SENIOR PARTNER AT ULTON

DARYL Corpe joined Ulton, then Schoch Schoch and Hancock, in 1984 and became a partner in 1986.

He oversaw the transformation and expansion of the company, including the acquisition of practices in Gladstone and the Fraser Coast.

The innovative company is no longer just an accountancy firm doing income tax returns - it also provides financial planning and investment services.

An aviation buff, Daryl was the chair and a board director of the Wide Bay Australia International Airshow for a number of years, and is a volunteer director of the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation.

COMMUNITY HERO: Seniors advocate Nina Higgins was the recipient of an OAM in 2013. contributed

47. Nina Higgins

COMMUNITY ADVOCATE

NINA Higgins a consistent and ongoing influencer of positive progress in Bundaberg.

Former deputy principal of Bundaberg State High School, Nina has also contributed greatly through roles including district commissioner of the Bundaberg Scouts Branch, co-ordinator of the Pageant of Lights Parade, president of the Bundaberg University of the Third Age (U3A), state netball team coach, and has organised Seniors Week activities since 1998.

Her unfailing drive and goodwill are outstanding, and have delivered real outcomes over the decades.

In 2013, Ms Higgins was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Australia Day Honours for her relentless dedication to the Bundaberg community and hasn't slowed down since.

LEGAL EAGLE: Alex Pretorius from MRH Lawyers. contributed

48. Alex Pretorious

MRH LAWYER

ALEX Pretorious joined MRH from a Johannesburg-based firm where he has practised since 2004.

His abilities were soon recognised and he was offered a partnership with that firm in 2005.

Mr Petorious was in charge of the property department, which involved commercial as well as residential transactions.

His passion, however, was assisting developers with new developments and he was the lawyer of choice for various major property developers in the region.

He studied at the University of South Africa in Pretoria and University of New England in Armidale and has practised law since 2000.

He is admitted as a lawyer and notary public in the High Court of South Africa and as a solicitor of the Supreme Courts of New South Wales and Queensland.

Mr Pretorious is involved in the Bundaberg community and is currently a director of vocational service of the Sunrise Rotary Club and a member of the local Multi-Cultural Festival committee.

SHELL OF AN IDEA: Brett Lakey has made Bundy the gateway to Lady Musgrave Island. Craig Warhurst

49. Brett Lakey

LADY MUSGRAVE EXPERIENCE OWNER-OPERATOR

THE owner-operator of Lady Musgrave Experience, Mr Lakey has almost single-handedly made Bundaberg the gateway to Lady Musgrave Island.

His state-of-the-art boat, The Main Event, is responsible for delivering hundreds of tourists to the island each day from the Bundaberg Port.

He continues to grow his brand, delivering a multitude of reef and island experiences.

The Lady Musgrave Experience operates multiple daily tourist attractions including whale watching, gourmet catering, guided snorkelling tours, scuba diving across multiple sites for certified and beginners, guided educational island tours and glass bottom boat tours with informative commentary.

"We love being able to show all our guests this unique part of the world and know we've done our job when we see them on board again," Mr Lakey has said of his business after 20 years of operating and setting up successful eco tours and luxury charter vessels around the world.

PROPERTY MARKET: Remax Precision principal Scott Mackey is a big hitter in the Bundy real estate sector. Paul Beutel

50. Scott Mackey

REMAX PRECISION PRINCIPAL

THE real estate agent is a heavy-hitter in the industry, spending two decades assisting Bundaberg home sellers, buyers and investors with all their real estate needs.

The Remax Precision principal's ability to close big deals in the agriculture and commercial arena and his fostering of relationships with international stakeholders puts Bundaberg on the map.

It has also earned him multiple awards within the real estate industry.

Living by his motto "success is brought by the application of education", Scott is a driven individual who is constantly keeping up-to-date on the latest happenings in the real estate market.

He does this not only for self-improvement, but also to deliver the very best service to his clients.

He loves Bundaberg and as a born and bred local, has a number of links to numerous sporting clubs and community groups.

He is also heavily involved with the NRL and never misses a chance to cheer from the sidelines of an Origin match.