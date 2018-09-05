WE ARE THE BEST: Bundy High conquers state to win title

The Bundaberg State High School celebrate winning the NRL schoolboys trophy last week.

The Bundaberg State High School celebrate winning the NRL schoolboys trophy last week. Matty Moo QLD Schools Champions

LEAGUE: Meet the school team that is the one of the best in the state.

Bundaberg State High School became the first from the Rum City last month to claim the NRL schoolboys trophy after beating Gladstone's Chanel College 52-0 in the final.

The team, made up of Bundaberg Rugby League juniors and some who have played seniors this year, dominated from start to finish to claim the title in the second year of the competition.

BSHS captain Dyirun Johnson scored two tries and was man of the match with Livingstone Lingawa getting two as well.

The team won seven matches overall to win the title.

"The boys turned up with the right attitude,” proud BSHS teacher and the boys coach Kevin Sherriff said.

"They executed everything that was said and played to their strengths.”

The side also got better as the tournament went on.

In the last three games, BSHS conceded just 10 points and scored 162 at an average of 54 per game.

"At the start of the year we sat down and said we could get in to the top eight in Queensland if we play well,” Sherriff said.

"Instead they got number one.

"They just kept getting better and better and ended up scoring more and more points towards the end.”

Sherriff said the secret to the success was the bond between the team.

"They are all good mates,” he said.

"When you see all the players in the schoolyard, they are pretty much next to each other.”

Sheriff, who plays football himself for Past Brothers, said the Bundaberg Rugby League pathway helped the side to the victory as well.

"All but one are BRL juniors,” he said.

"When you look at them they immediately identify because they are playing senior and junior grades.

"This has allowed them to prosper further.”

To prove Sherriff's point, six have played for Western Suburbs that will compete in the under-18 BRL grand final this weekend.

Sherriff said the goal now was to win it again.

"Looking at the side if we can keep the players at Bundy that will play next year we can go back-to-back,” he said.

"We've got a good bunch of Year 10s coming through.

"The support from the school has been amazing as well and we must thank them.

"The administration was amazing as well to organise stuff to replace teachers and students that needed to get out of class, sometimes last minute, to compete.”

The side's feat will be featured on Fox Sports as well with the grand final to be shown on September 15 at 4pm on Fox League.