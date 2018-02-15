We are loving Bundy life and happy to share it

BIG SPIRIT: Festival-goers enjoying the day at the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

BUNDY folk love where they live more than the average Queenslander - and they're also more happy to share their home with tourists.

Tourism and Events Queensland's Social Indicators 2017 Bundaberg study examined locals' views on tourism.

Of the 207 residents surveyed, 43 per cent said they "really like” where they live and "can't think of anywhere else I would rather live” compared with the Queensland average of 37 per cent.

Only eight per cent of Bundaberg respondents live here "because circumstances demand it”, less than the state average of 11 per cent.

Most of us - 59 per cent - "really like” tourists but that figure is down from 68 per cent in 2013. It's still significantly higher than the Queensland average of 46 per cent.

A large majority, 64 per cent, want more tourists - well above the Queensland average of 36 per cent - and even more of us, 68 per cent, are happy with continued tourism growth, compared with the state average of 58 per cent.

Locally 70 per cent agreed that tourism has a positive impact on the community as a whole. The Queensland average is just 43 per cent.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid presented the study to Bundaberg Regional Council .

Ms Reid said Bundaberg stacked up particularly well when compared to the state-wide averages in most categories.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was obvious regional residents appreciated the economic impact tourism had on the region.

"An impressive 68 per cent said they were happy with continued growth in tourism which is 10 per cent better than the state figure.

"Importantly, in the Bundaberg region, almost every indicator relating to the positive impacts of tourism out-performed the view held state-wide.”

Council economic growth spokesman Greg Barnes said the results were particularly pleasing.

"Our region has many sensational assets, assets we can continue to develop to maintain the great momentum that tourism is driving locally,” Cr Barnes said.

"Undoubtedly though, the friendly and welcoming attitude of our residents is a prime factor to the attractiveness of our region.”

In the year to June 2017, the Southern Great Barrier Reef region hosted 2.1 million overnight visitors.

Tourism's total contribution to the SGBR gross regional product was $976m, 3.8 per cent of total GRP.