'We are at the whim of this system': council update

"WE ARE at the whim of this system, and this system has a heck of a mind of its own.”

Bundaberg Regional Council's disaster management officer Matthew Dyer delivered this analogy as he updated local media this morning on the continuing effects of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in the region.

Falls of 150-200mm are still to come, Mr Dyer said, adding that "by mid-afternoon we should have a good sense” of the risk of flooding in the region.

Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Glenn Cameron urged local residents to "be prepared, but not alarmed”, repeating the message local cops are likely sick of repeating after several people had to be rescued from flooded roads yesterday: "If it's flooded, forget it.”

