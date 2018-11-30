Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Good Shepherd Anglican Church's Reverend Andrew Schmidt.
The Good Shepherd Anglican Church's Reverend Andrew Schmidt. Contributed
Opinion

We all want to see ourselves as good, but what is good?

by Rev Andrew Schmidt
30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

WHEN I still worked in schools I came across a task that an English teacher had set, which I thought was brilliant.

To pick a villain, an antagonist, and to write them a love letter, explaining why you loved them.

The idea was to help the students write better villains, and to help them to understand that no one is the villain of their own story.

The goal behind the idea was to build empathy in the students, to help them see others as being more than just cardboard cut-outs, and to recognise that all people have a depth of experience to their lives.

The truth is, we are all the protagonists of our own stories, and mostly wish to be seen as the hero.

Maybe a tragic hero who has been backed into an untenable position, the hard done by, misunderstood, mistreated hero, the misunderstood man or woman of conviction.

The realisation is that we all want to see ourselves as good people, but sometimes the question of what is good in our circumstances is difficult.

In the Old Testament scriptures there is a good word, a great word even, which unfortunately does not have a direct translation, which might give us some guidance - chesed.

It is a Jewish word that seems to blend loving kindness, with acts of generosity and engagement.

My favourite demonstration is Ruth in her response to Naomi.

If you haven't read anything from the Old Testament in a while, that is a great book to read.

In the story we see care for Naomi as a person, rather than just abstract care.

An analogy may help, think of the difference between sitting and sharing a meal with someone, or just giving him or her some food and moving on.

Chesed calls us to care and engagement, to seeing the other as being of value for who they are

For Jews and Christians alike we see first that God demonstrates Chesed with us, and then we respond.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BARGARA JEWEL: Submissions to be assessed before decision

    premium_icon BARGARA JEWEL: Submissions to be assessed before decision

    Council News A DESCION on whether to call in the Jewel highrise at Bargara will be made before the new year.

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Bargara Jewel in focus

    LETTERS: Bargara Jewel in focus

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    CQUni graduate building a strong future in Bundaberg

    premium_icon CQUni graduate building a strong future in Bundaberg

    News He's worked as an engineer for more than two years and bought a home

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Agnes Water's rescued animals helped by generous donation

    premium_icon Agnes Water's rescued animals helped by generous donation

    News 'It's hard thinking about all the animals that haven't been saved.'

    • 30th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners