We all have a role to play in ending bullying

STAND UP: Bundy MP Leanne Donaldson

I THINK most of us have experienced bullying of some kind, and remember how awful it feels, and how destructive it can be of your self-confidence.

Certainly, by putting myself in the public eye I've learnt new things about the forms bullying can take today.

With the advent of social media, it's impossible for anyone to put themselves out there without the "keyboard warriors” coming out of the woodwork to make cruel personal comments.

As an adult with many years of life experience behind me, I find it fairly easy to shake these kinds of comments off.

But when I see young people pouring their hearts and souls into selfies and statuses, I worry that they are lot more vulnerable than I am.

That's why schools work so hard to create safe and nurturing learning environments, where every student can thrive.

Queensland schools use a positive, whole-school approach to tackle bullying.

Each school has a Responsible Behaviour Plan that explains to all incoming students and parents what is expected of them to help create a positive environment.

Parents should always feel able to approach their child's school with their concerns about bullying.

Parents also have a role to play.

Keeping an eye on your child can stop a small problem from becoming something more serious.

A good strategy is to ask your child or teenager questions about their day that are hard to answer with just "yes” or "no”, for example, "Who did you play with at lunch time today?”

As the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.

That's why the National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence is so important.

It reminds us to keep an eye out for these vulnerable members of our community, and reflect on what we can do to help keep them safe.