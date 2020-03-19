Menu
WBHHS limits visitors to one person per patient from today

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
19th Mar 2020 12:02 PM
WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Services has announced it will be limiting visitors to one person per patient from today onwards.

The limitation, which comes in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, is designed reduce the potential spread of illness at their hospitals and multipurpose health facilities from today onwards.

Taking to social media to make the announcment, the WBHHS said staff recognised that special circumstances may apply in some situations

“Please also don’t visit your loved one if you’re unwell,” the post said.

“This is to protect our vulnerable patients.

“We know how important it is for people in our care to have visitors to keep their spirits up. “If you’re unable to visit them in person, why not call or Facetime them instead?”

bundaberg covid-19 wbhhs
Bundaberg News Mail

