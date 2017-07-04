25°
Ways you can stay warm for less

4th Jul 2017 3:23 PM
WINTER WARMING TIPS: There are a number of ways to keep warm this winter and save on your electricity bills.
Danielle Lowe

STAYING warm versus keeping electricity costs down is a real tug-o-war for some pensioners and families.

The rising cost of electricity means fewer can afford to run a heater all day or crank up the temperature on the air conditioner.

But there are some things you can do to prevent a nasty surprise at the end of the winter billing cycle, according to Energy and Water Ombudsman Jane Pires.

"Ensure you check your appliances for damage, as faulty, old and inefficient appliances can cause a significant increase in the total amount of energy used in your home or business,” Ms Pires said.

"A licensed electrical contractor can check your appliances for faults if you believe there is a problem.

"Other ways to help reduce your bills include replacing worn fridge seals, using energy-efficient light bulbs, turning off appliances at the wall, insulating walls and ceilings, using a clothes line rather than dryer, and only using washing machines and dishwashers at full capacity.

"Also, remember to set your air conditioner to an energy-efficient 18-20 degrees in winter, and seal gaps and close doors windows and curtains to heat rooms quicker and keep them at a comfortable temperature for longer.”

Ms Pires said people often underestimate how much energy they use at home.

"People forget that household appliances use significant amounts of electricity in standby mode - when the appliance is not in use, but still turned on at the wall. So if you're not using it, turn it off at the wall where practical,” she said.

"Remember energy and water efficiency can save you money on your bills and help the environment.”

Ms Pires said people who were experiencing payment difficulties should contact their energy provider immediately.

"No one wants to see a customer disconnected, so people should talk to their provider and discuss ways to take care of the bill including a payment plan. If you cannot agree on a solution with your energy provider, contact EWOQ for assistance on 1800 662 837 or visit www.energywatercomplaints.com.au,” she said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  electricity biill heater warm winter

