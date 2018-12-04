Bennett begins life at South Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 04: New South Sydney Rabbitohs Coach Wayne Bennett speaks to the training staff during a Sydney Rabbitohs training session at Redfern Oval at Redfern Oval on December 4, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

REDFERN is now Wayne's World.

Wayne Bennett has begun life as South Sydney coach, taking charge of the team for the first time during the NRL side's pre-season training session on Tuesday.

After being sacked by Brisbane on Sunday, he undertook an immediate job swap with Anthony Seibold and met his new players after flying into Sydney on Monday night.

Bennett had signed with the Rabbitohs for 2020 after Brisbane knocked back his request for a one-year extension.

After Brisbane signed Seibold for 2020, the two clubs eventually agreed exchange coaches immediately.

Bennett will coach South Sydney for the next three years at least. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Bennett refused to stand down from his Broncos position, reportedly seeking a full pay out, causing the saga to drag out for weeks.

The Rabbitohs are Bennett's fifth NRL club after two stints with Brisbane and additional time with Canberra, Newcastle and St George Illawarra.

The Bennett era has begun at South Sydney. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

The 68-year old is already the most experienced coach in Australian rugby league history, having coached his 800th first grade game earlier this year.