Talks commence on Bennett-Seibold swap

KNOWING South Sydney players are filthy at coach Anthony Seibold's departure, Rabbitohs management will on Monday commence formal discussions with Brisbane to expedite a coach swap for next season.

The Daily Telegraph understands Rabbitohs management will contact Brisbane chief executive Paul White to kickstart talks to ensure Anthony Seibold would coach Brisbane with Wayne Bennett at Redfern in 2019.

The news comes with confirmation Seibold has lost the South Sydney dressing room.

Players don't want to play under him next season, many venting their anger at a farewell function in Sydney for forward Jason Clark last week.

One well-placed source close to Souths described Seibold coaching Souths next season as "illogical and inconceivable."

Brisbane would be left to foot a pay gap between paying out both coaches - approximately $600,000.

A planned phone hook-up was expected to occur on Sunday night between Souths general manager of football, Shane Richardson, CEO Blake Solly and possibly club chairman, Nick Pappas, to discuss the coaching drama.

Richardson is currently in England having face-to-face meetings with Bennett, who is coaching the English side in a three-Test series against New Zealand.

Souths have quickly arrived at the conclusion Seibold cannot coach at Redfern in 2019.

Rabbitohs players are dirty and have said they would struggle to "buy into" any of Seibold's views and beliefs for 2019.

Privately, Souths believe Seibold has already started thinking and planning for life as a Brisbane Broncos coach.

The only obstacle in the probable coaching swap would be whether Bennett can be convinced to leave Brisbane a year early after telling Broncos players he would be there for 2019.

Bennett has constantly claimed he would not disappoint the playing group by leaving early.

But a straight swap would enable Bennett to leave with dignity and not be accused of breaking a promise to players.

The source close to Souths said it was hoped the coaching situation would be "nailed down and resolved" soon, possibly even by the end of this week.

Both clubs return to off-season training within the next fortnight.

While Souths would never admit it publicly, the club has been left disappointed at how they claim Seibold handled the situation.

There is a private belief he signed with Brisbane months ago but elected not to officially tell South Sydney, who felt they were "led on."

Brisbane is expected to favourably receive a swap approach.

Bennett is already disgruntled at Red Hill having been overlooked for a contract extension while his assistant, Jason Demetriou, is also miffed at being brushed for the top job.

Having two upset coaches, Brisbane believe, would impact on results next season.

While in England, Richardson is also understood to be talking to Bennett about Tom and George Burgess, both off contact after next season.

Brother Sam has re-signed but there is a feeling South Sydney may not be able to afford retaining Tom and George and that one may be forced out.

