WAVES SWAMPED: Side falls short as Hervey Bay claims title

HUNTED: The Waves Georgia Dayman get a kick away under pressure from Hervey Bay players during the AFL Wide Bay women's grand final at Frank Coulthard Oval on Saturday night. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: Sometimes being close is good enough for a win.

For The Waves that will be cold comfort as it deals with another grand final loss in the AFL Wide Bay women's competition.

The side lost by nine points to Hervey Bay in the decider at Frank Coulthard Oval on Saturday night.

It was the closest the side has ever gotten to beating the Bombers and the lowest total, 24, the Eagles has kept Hervey Bay too.

But it still wasn't enough for victory as it kicked 2.3.15 to 3.6.24.

"It's frustrating,” The Waves player Sally Gray said.

"The girls got out there and fought hard at the start.

"Unfortunately a few calls didn't go our way and the game didn't flow as we wanted it to but I'm really proud of the girls who stuck in.” Gray said ultimately the side wasn't able to take its chances when the ball was inside their forward 50.

"We got the ball down in the 50 but unfortunately our legs got a bit tired,” she said.

"They (Bombers) just packed back in their backline and blocked us in and we just didn't have the feet back there to help our forwards out.”

Gray said the loss was hard to take for a lot of the group.

"It's devastating when you work so hard towards a season to get into the final and we had full belief of getting there (and winning),” she said.

"It just didn't go our way.”

But don't think for a second the side is going to quit now.

"I've got no doubt we'll be in that final next year,” Gray said.

"We're going to come back bigger, better and stronger and we're going to get on the field earlier.” Hervey Bay captain Amy Clapp said the side was lucky to win.

"It's great to finish the season with another win,” she said.

"The Waves have improved so much this year and really pushed us to the end.

"Full credit to them I do think they were the better side on the day but we had more shots on goal.”

Clapp said to Hervey Bay's credit the team was able to take their chances when it counted.

"We just pushed really hard throughout the day and locked it in the forward (line) when we needed to and the opportunities came,” she said.

"We played really well down there.”

Clapp said the focus now was to come back and work really hard to make it three titles in a row.

Hervey Bay Bombers player Stacey Shore was judged best on ground by both the umpires and The Waves.

The competition will be back next year.