Waves set standard in netball comp

The Waves Natasha Cross looks to pass the ball. Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: The Waves Gold continue to set the benchmark in the Division 1 Bundaberg Netball Association competition.

The side maintained its unbeaten run in the competition on Saturday with a 66-15 smashing of Fusion Solomons.

Gold kept Solomons winless in an effort that showed it is the best in both attack and defence.

The side had the best defence heading into the round, conceding 19 goals a game for the three contests so far.

But The Waves Gold win was the best attacking performance of the year with 66 goals the most scored by a team this season.

The grand finalists from last year now have the best attack over the four rounds, taking over from Brothers Lightning.

The team is on top of the ladder after four round ahead of the Lightning who rebounded from a loss to Gold last week with a win over Alloway Blue.

Brothers won 49-43 in a competitive contest to win their third game of the competition.

The side is joined by The Waves Blue with three wins after its won 41-23 over the Natives Magpies in the final game of the round.

The Waves Blue and Brothers are now two games clear of the bottom three teams.

Both sides will now face each other with the winners to potentially secure second outright in the competition.

The game will he held at 4pm on Saturday at the Bundaberg Superpark.

In other matches, The Waves Gold will look to continue their unbeaten run against Natives with Alloway Blue to face Fusion who are looking for their first win still.

Both matches start at 5.30pm.