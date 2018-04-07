Waves ready to roll in to FFA Cup success

FOOTBALL: The Waves insist they are going all out for success in this year's FFA Cup.

The side starts its campaign tonight against the KSS Jets at home in the first match of the competition in Wide Bay.

The FFA Cup sees sides enter with the chance to potentially face A-League sides if they can get to the later stages of the competition.

The Waves are in the competition for the second time and are looking for their first win after losing to Brothers Aston Villa last year.

"Usually we're not worried about this competition and we always seem to have players unavailable for it,” The Waves coach Jason De Papi said.

"A few of the boys are keen this season to play and want to get to the next level.”

The main reason the side is excited is that the FFA Cup is the only opportunity for Wide Bay Premier League sides to play competitive matches before that competition resumes on April 21.

The Waves started that season with a 5-0 win over the United Park Eagles two weeks ago and enter the Jets clash in strong form after winning seven of their last eight matches against them.

De Papi said that counted for nothing.

"They've got to travel but when they have they have provided a contest,” he said.

"I was happy with our attack against UPE but we could have done better in defence.

"I hope that improves against the Jets.”

The sides play at 6pm at The Waves Sports Ground with entry free for spectators.