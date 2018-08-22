Menu
HIGH STAKES: Waves Tigers have won two of the three games against Wallaroos this year. Matthew McInerney
Rugby League

Waves hold edge ahead of BRL semi final

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Aug 2018 4:00 PM

LEAGUE: Wallaroos may have finished the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade season as minor premiers but Waves Tigers will carry a significant mental advantage into Saturday's major semi final.

The Maryborough club has had two weeks off due to the BRL's presentation night and direct qualification to the grand final qualifier.

While the blue and whites will like its chances against the Tigers, Waves holds the slight edge in their three head-to-head games this year.

Waves have won both games played at Salter Oval.

The Tigers won 56-12 when they first met at the ground on May 26, before Wallaroos squared the ledger with a 24-12 win against an undermanned Waves at Eskdale Park on July 21. Waves won when they met in the last round, though the 27-24 result made no impact to overall standings.

The two teams, both of whom were beaten grand finalists in 2016 (Waves) and 2017 (Wallaroos), will lock horns again at 5pm on Saturday.

