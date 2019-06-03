Waves dump Wallaroos in Bundaberg Rugby League

MINE: Wallaroos player Shaun Collins has the ball stripped away by ATW's Rohan Gibbs in their BRL match on Saturday night.

MINE: Wallaroos player Shaun Collins has the ball stripped away by ATW's Rohan Gibbs in their BRL match on Saturday night. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: A hat-trick to Shaun Collins was not enough to secure victory for Wallaroos over current premiers Across the Waves.

In front of a small crowd the unbeaten Maryborough side matched it throughout the match with Bundaberg counterparts except on the scoreboard losing 26-16.

ATW went to the break with a 12-6 lead and controlled the match for the remainder of the match.

Centre Arden Lankowski also scored a hat-trick for ATW in their five try victory.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters was disappointed with the result but not the effort of his team.

"We played well but ATW were just a bit more desperate for the win,” he said.

"We just made a few to many errors and that cost us.”

Waters praised his teams defensive effort for the match.

"We defended well, last week we didn't play as well and won and the opposite occurred this week.”

In other A grade action Eastern Suburbs proved too strong for the Hervey Bay Seagulls defeating them 22-12.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami believed that his side had opportunities to win the match.

"We could have won but took silly options close to their try line,” Sami said.

"We need to play as a team, we still have too many players playing as individuals.”

Sami was quick to single out Steve Dwyer for his tough performance on Saturday night.

"Steve never puts in a bad game and lead from the front again on Saturday night.”

The Western Suburbs Panthers secured the win in the final match of the round seven after Maryborough Brothers forfeited their match due to lack of available player numbers.

BRL Chairman Mike Ireland has been advised by the Maryborough club that they should be okay for the remainder of the season and that this was a one-off occurrence.

Maryborough Brothers have the opportunity to use Burnett Heads Cutters players to assist with player numbers if required.

Next week's matches see Bundaberg Brothers hosting a double header with the Western Suburb Panthers playing the Magpies in the early match.

The main match features a top of the table clash between the undefeated Bundaberg Brothers and Wallaroos. Wallaroos coach Peter Waters is already looking ahead to the challenge.

"It will be a great match next week, Brothers are strong across the park and will be tough to beat on their home turf,” Waters said.

Brothers Maryborough are scheduled to play the Waves Tigers at Eskdale Park.

Hervey Bay Seagulls have the bye and will use the opportunity to get their 2019 campaign back on track.

In A grade women's action the Hervey Bay Seagulls and Past Brothers women travelled to Gladstone for their fixtures.

Both teams scoring easy victories with Hervey Bay defeating Wallaby's 50-0 and Brothers accounting for Valleys Roosters 42-0.

In the final match of the women's competition ATW proved too strong for Tannum winning 28-4.

The Hervey Bay side will travel back up the highway to Gladstone for the second week in a row when they play Tannum.

Past Brothers will look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they host ATW.

Wallabies and Valley Roosters play each other in the final match of the round.