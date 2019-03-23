Waves determined to strike hard from start

Mitchell Aslett stretches to the ball before Aston Villa is able to intercept.

FOOTBALL: The Wide Bay Premier League might be decided in September this season but one team is looking at this month to help them win the title.

The Waves start their season against the United Warriors at the ATW Grounds and new coach John Brillante hopes the team can deliver a first-up win.

Not only to start his tenure in the right way but to put the club back in the direction of finals after it missed last year.

"I thought from last year the boys didn't have the best beginnings,” he said.

"That followed through and we missed the finals.”

The club started out well last year, not losing in the opening six rounds, but struggled in the middle part of the year.

The Waves won just one game and lost four of seven to miss out to Bargara, who claimed the last final spot.

Brillante hopes a pre-season workout has put the side in good stead.

"It's been really good and everything has gone our way,” he said. "It all comes down to numbers and we've been getting that.”

Brillante said the side was good enough to make it.

"I think we should be there,” he said.

"We've got the team that can be in the top four.”

But do they have the team that can go all the way?

"That's all I'm prepared to say at the moment,” Brillante said.

Brillante is disappointed with one thing ahead of the season start.

He won't have his son available to play with him.

"Jack is out, he's travelling around Australia,” Brillante said.

"It's disappointing, it would be nice to have him playing.

"He'll be a big loss to the team.”

The side will play a Warriors outfit that has changed in the off-season, with players leaving and others arriving.

The team said they had a squad of young players with a couple of experienced heads.

The Waves play the United Warriors at 6pm in the WBPL and at 4pm in the Wide Bay League 2.