Waves coach to miss today's clash against UPE

Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: A suspension will see The Waves coach Jason De Papi sit on the sidelines today when the side starts its Wide Bay Premier League campaign.

De Papi has been suspended for two matches after abusing the referee during The Waves penalty shootout loss to Bargara in the NewsMail Cup earlier this month.

He will miss today's clash against the United Park Eagles and next week's match against the KSS Jets

The coach confirmed the news to the NewsMail but declined to comment further on the incident.

He said the team will be fine without him as it starts the new season.

"The team is really good, they are just down on game experience,” De Papi said.

"They (UPE) are always a solid team so we will need to play well.”

De Papi said the focus was on one area.

"I'm pretty happy with the defence, the main focus is on attack,” he said.

"I'm pretty happy with our chances we create but we need to score more.

"I think we need to be more calm in front of goal.”

United Park Eagles coach Jason Medcalf said the side aimed to make up for last week.

The side was disappointed to concede late against Bingera in a 2-1 loss to start its season.

Medcalf said now it was time to prove to the competition the side is capable of being up there with the best.

"We actually think we'll go alright this year and the aim is the finals,” he said.

"We're not making up the numbers but we need to prove it.”

The two sides will battle today at 7pm at Martens Oval.