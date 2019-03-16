Waves brush off recent track record

VITAL: Mitch Parsons sends down a delivery for Brothers earlier this season. He is going to be a key player for the side tomorrow.

CRICKET: It's the unwanted record The Waves want to end in the grand final this weekend.

The team takes on Brothers in the division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association decider tomorrow looking for their first win in the competition since 2014.

Since that win the side has lost each of the past four grand finals.

The Waves lost in 2015 and 2016 to Brothers before falling to Norths the past two years.

"You don't read too much from history,” The Waves captain Luke Owen said.

"We got a different squad again from last year and the years before that.”

The Waves also have to contend with a Brothers side that has been strong in the competition.

Brothers have won the past four matches between the two and won the minor premiership.

But The Waves have bragging rights after claiming the NewsMail Cup and the T20 competition against the Brethren earlier this season.

"There hasn't been much between the sides all year,” Owen said.

"We are coming in as the underdogs, which suits us a bit finishing second.

"But we know we need to be on song come Sunday.”

The focus for The Waves has been on their batting.

No side has lost a contest after scoring more than 175 this season.

The final will also be held over 50 overs, not the 40 during the season.

"Our application to batting has let us down,” Owen said.

"If we put our head down and work hard against their openers, we know our batters can make a total.

"The extra 10 overs will benefit us.”

Looking to stop The Waves from winning all three BCA titles in seniors this season will be Brothers.

Brothers captain Jarrod Laycock hopes the two losses can come with a gain tomorrow.

"Hopefully, we learnt something coming into the weekend,” he said.

"The bowling and fielding for us will be important.”

Laycock is one of only two Brothers players in the team that last won the title in 2016.

He hoped to lead from the front with a good performance to lead the team to glory.

The final starts at 9.30am tomorrow at Salter Oval.

TEAMS

The Waves: Sean Stuchbery, Michael Loader, Brendon Schultz, Tim Mcintosh, Ryan Norton, Luke Owen (c), Brendan Grills, Jayden Larsen, Chris Duff, Mitchell Waters, Cameron Henry, Vince Differ.

Brothers: Jarrod Laycock, Simon Kelly, Ben Howard, Hayden Busk, Sam Pearson, Mitch Parson, Luke Solano, Angus McDonald, Aaron Kelly, Harry Kuorikoski, Dean Krebs, Adam Harber.