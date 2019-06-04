Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Wavell SHS vs Keebra Park

by Andrew Dawson
4th Jun 2019 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Wavell State High School will be looking for its first win of the Langer Cup when the side confronts Keebra Park SHS during the school's annual Home Coming Round tonight.

Wavell have had two narrow loses - to Ipswich and Marsden - and aim to rise to the occasion against the current champions.

The Courier-Mail and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the match which starts at 6pm.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

editors picks keebra park schoolboy footy wavell shs

Top Stories

    Bundy farmer explains what makes a good strawberry

    premium_icon Bundy farmer explains what makes a good strawberry

    News DON'T let the winter woes get you down, because that cool change in the season means one thing to fruit-lovers - it's strawberry season.