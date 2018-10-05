Menu
A MAN was rushed to hospital after receiving multiple stabbings at Wavebreak Island last night.
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after houseboat stabbing

by Michael Saunders
5th Oct 2018 1:24 PM
A 49-year-old man is in police custody after another man was stabbed "multiple times" and a woman assaulted at Wavebreak Island last night.

Around 9.35pm a 30-year-old man was involved in a dispute on a houseboat in the Broadwater. A 53-year-old woman went to his aid and was punched to the face.

The man fled the scene.

Police conducted a search of the area and located a man on the north side of Wavebreak Island.

The injured man was transported to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries and remains in a stable condition. The woman did not require medical treatment.

An ambulance spokesman said the man suffered three stab wounds to his back.

Police say the 49-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations.

