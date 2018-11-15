WAVE OF EMOTION: Bargara's Brea Wright wins title

Bargara's Brea Wright is hoisted up in the air after winning the junior women's national stand up paddleboard title on the Gold Coast last week.

SURFING: If someone ever questions Bargara's Brea Wright multi-tasking skills she can use this week as an example to prove them wrong.

The talented 17-year-old yesterday completed her studies at Kepnock State High School with her final exam after completing the rest last week.

But last weekend, school was put to one side, for two days only, as she conquered the best in Australia through stand-up paddleboarding.

Wright became the national junior women's champion on the Gold Coast, progressing through in the heat before winning in the aggregate final.

Bargara's Brea Wright competes in the junior women's national stand up paddleboard title on the Gold Coast last week. Surfing Queensland

"I was super nervous as I was competing against the best and I didn't know what the girls would be like,” she said.

"When I got down there they were so lovely and nice.”

But Wright wasn't there to hand them the victory, which she didn't.

She doubled the scores of her rivals in the heat before finding the right waves in the final.

"That's pretty much how it goes,” she said.

"Conditioning is important as it is as much physical as it is mental.

"You have to be ahead of the times and get the right wave.”

Wright showed she could be a star of the future in the sport, making the semis in open as well and missing the final by half a point.

But she wasn't too disappointed.

"I was completely surprised by what happened,” she said.

"I hardly surfed at all in the past month with my exams and my school work.

"I was lucky to get out once a week as I was snowed under trying to graduate.”

But Wright said the sacrifice and dedication to both was worth it.

She was lifted into the air by Shakira Westdorp a two time world champion in the sport when she won juniors.

"It was amazing she was there and she did it,” Wright said.

"I was ecstatic and it was the best feeling ever.”

Wright has plans to come back next year at the nationals and claim the open title.

She will be too old to defend her junior title.

"That is my only goal,” she said.

"I'll be living in Brisbane so I'll get time to go to the Gold Coast and hopefully improve regularly.”

Wright plans on studying a Bachelor of Science as well.

For now the teenager will be preparing to get ready for the biggest night of the year for a graduating student - her prom.

Kepnock State High School prom is tomorrow night.