Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

YEPPOON'S now famous wave pool is under the spotlight again at today's Livingstone Shire Council meeting, but not for its world-first claims and hugely successful testing of the prototype.

Councillor Glenda Mather has issued a Notice of Motion to address issues raised by local residents about the amount of dust generated during construction of the pool.

Cr Mather will move a motion that the council initiate an interim remedy to deal with the ongoing dust problem and an "urgent plan" to seal the two short gravel sections at the Annie Drive end of Tookers Rd, based on serious health grounds.

In a letter to councillors, she said that before construction started on the wave pool, impacts on the partly constructed road and residents were not put to the council table for discussion.

She said it is not an expensive outlay to seal two very short sections of gravel road considering the "rapid relief" it would bring to the families suffering the health impacts, including two children with asthma.

Cr Mather has submitted questions on notice including what planning process was required for the wave pool, what conditions were placed on the construction, whether an unconstructed section of Tookers Rd was used as a thoroughfare to transport excavated material from the pool, details of consultation with residents to advise them of the proposed works, details of complaints received and the council's response and where excavated material was deposited.

Crs Adam Belot and Glenda Mather Chris Ison ROK271115cribbon3

In a separate Notice of Motion, Cr Adam Belot will move that the current design of the proposed walking track from Cooee Bay Beach to Lammermoor Beach be reviewed.

Cr Belot's intention is to allow for greater accessibility including wheelchair access and better access for the elderly and those pushing infants in strollers.

The council meets today at the council chambers on Lagoon Place in Yeppoon at 9am.