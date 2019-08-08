WATSON STRIKES RECORD: Bingera player scores double digits

FOOTBALL: Stepping out of the goal and into the field of play, Bingera player Joshua Watson has had the game of a lifetime.

Not only did they defeat the United Warriors 13-0 on the weekend, but set a record for the most goals scored in a Wide Bay Premier League game.

Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier had earlier in the season set the benchmark with nine in a game also against the United Warriors, but Watson trumped this scoring 10 goals on Saturday.

Watson said he wasn't expecting to have a record-breaking game, in fact after getting two on the scoreboard last week against Brothers Aston Villa, his coach joked with him before taking on the Warriors about "just getting another two”.

Bingera's Joshua Watson attempts a shot at goals. Mike Knott BUN170617SOCCER5

Watson said he didn't know there was a record and through the help of his team, they managed to crack it.

"They made me feel like a superstar,” Watson said.

Once they got to nine, he said they checked with the ref how much time there was left on the clock and were determined to make the last 12 minutes of the game count.

Hungry for the next goal, Watson said the record-breaking score came after one of his team mates took a shot at goal, it was defended by the keeper and he was in the right place to head it into the net.

With a background as a goal keeper himself, Watson said he was not a seasoned striker by any means.

He said the boys helped set him up for a few goals and he actually kicked 11 over the line but one of his was denied for being offside.

Watson said it was a bizarre night that was completely unexpected and a game he wouldn't forget any time soon.

Having played the game since he was kid it has only been in the past five years he has stepped out of the goal.

Bingeras Joshua Watson tries to find space around Ryan Miller to take a shot at the goal. Brian Cassidy

It was only because another player was injured that he was able to step into the front line last weekend.

Heading into this weekend's game against Sunbury Blues in Maryborough, Watson said he was not looking to top his record, rather he wanted to assist his team mates and joked about just getting another two for his coach.

Enjoying his time outside of the goal, Watson said he was happy to go in to fill in, but was having plenty of fun on the field.

Watson said he was thrilled with the effort everyone put in and the boys were very supportive of the achievement.

The two Wide Bay Premier League games in Bundaberg this weekend will see Brothers Aston Villa v KSS Jets at Martens Oval and Across The Waves take on United Park Eagles at the ATW Grounds.