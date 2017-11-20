Waterview takes home silver at awards

BUNDABERG has further cemented its position as the home of rum, with Waterview Bundaberg Limited taking out two awards at the 2017 Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The distillery brought home silver for their 4670 Rum and another silver for their Drumsara Australian Single Malt Whisky.

Considered the benchmark of quality for wines and spirits for Asian consumers, the competition is judged by some of the most esteemed judges from countries including China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and, for the first time, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Judging follows a process in which the products are tasted blind by expert panels before a team independently verifies all results before the announcements are made.

The whisky is the first Australian blend to be made in the region, while the rum is the first to be produced in the region for more than a century aside from Bundaberg Rum, Waterview's Matthew Drane said.

"These products more than show we are on trend and able to produce consistency that will make the products that the current market wants to consume,” he said.

Mr Drane credits Dr Lou Muller as one of the major influences in their success.

"Without ... conversations with Dr Muller over all facets of things, as well as a steady hand to navigate the industry, Waterview may have been nothing more than a craft distillery doing limited runs,” he said.