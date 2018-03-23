Waters disappointed if Roos don't make GF

LEAGUE: Wallaroos coach Peter Waters admits it will be a disappointing season if the Maryborough club does not feature in this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final.

The team was within three minutes of a breakthrough BRL premiership last year before Reuben Olive's late break and subsequent try handed Past Brothers the title and broke Wallaroos' hearts.

A largely unchanged squad has had six months to put the defeat behind them, and today will start the long march back to the grand final when they face Easts Magpies.

Click this link and "Follow Bundaberg Rugby League" to receive every new story in your inbox

But Waters, who will be without key men including centres Shaun Collins and Brandon Law, as well as front-rower David Ball and former Maryborough Brothers forward Jourdan Wheeler, said it was all or nothing as his squad sought premiership success.

"If we don't make the grand final I'd very disappointed," Waters said. "Our top side will match any of them. I think we will be top four."

A reshuffled lineup will see representative five-eighth Ben Waters shift to hooker, Luke Beatty partner captain Luke Waters in the halves, and former hooker Jack Horder pushed to reserve grade and interchange duties.

Dylan McCrae takes over the fullback role from Capras hopeful Joey Alberts, while exciting trio Hamish McKinnon, Regan Nielsen and Brandon Clayton will have the opportunity to impress.

"Hamish could be the quickest player in the BRL," Waters said.

Waters rated second-rower Corey Hellmuth a 10 per cent chance of playing after he suffered a knee injury at training on Thursday night.