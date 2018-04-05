Menu
CLEAN UP: Residents will notice a big difference.
Council News

Waterholes cleaned up

Emma Reid
by
5th Apr 2018 8:42 AM

RESIDENTS with properties adjoining the Yellow Waterholes are likely to notice a vast improvement to the historical drainage problems that have existed at the Goodwood Rd flood spot.

Bundaberg Regional Council invested significant resources and funds of about $20,000 for a major clean-up of the area, effectively converting a debris-strewn location into a more pristine waterway.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the work should allow water to get away more quickly, especially in minor weather events.

"In the past all manner of rubbish has been carried into properties causing a residual mess and even damaging fences in more severe weather events," Cr Dempsey said.

Roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the council had prioritised historic drainage problems .

