RIVERSIDE: This five bedroom, three bathroom home at 462 Branyan Drive is listed for $1.1m.
Waterfront living on Branyan Drive

Tahlia Stehbens
by
8th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
IMAGINE waking up each morning to the sound of birds chirping and the sight of sunlight glistening off the beautiful Burnett River.

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 700sq m home at 462 Branyan Drive, Branyan, offers idyllic living just minutes from the heart of town.

The fully-fenced property sports 4856sq m of landscaped yard with its own river access.

The master bedroom's ensuite includes a 2x2m shower room with full length bench seat.

A combined kitchen, dining, living and games area offers the perfect entertaining space, with impeccable views from the deck with in-ground pool.

A media room with adjoining office, front timber deck and three-bay garage with an extra carport are also key features.

For more information, call Ben Souvlis at Location Property Agents on 0424 169 337.

